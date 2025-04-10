VSRF LIVE TONIGHT: Episode 172 - Spike Protein Detox with Dr. Peter McCullough
Thursday, April 10th: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
Tonight on VSRF Live, we’re excited to welcome back Dr. Peter McCullough, M.D., one of the most respected voices in the medical community, for an important conversation about detoxing from the spike protein.
Dr. McCullough will join me to discuss his latest remedies and approaches for helping the body detox and recover from the spike protein. Dr. McCullough will provide expert insights into how to support your body’s recovery and take charge of your health moving forward. Here’s what you can expect in this crucial discussion:
Insight into the science behind the spike protein and its effects on the body
Practical steps and remedies for detoxing from spike protein
How you can take control of your health in the face of ongoing challenges
Please join us for this critical episode filled with expert guidance and practical solutions. As always, please share this link with your networks and bring a friend!
See you tonight!
PLEASE support VSRF today. VSRF LIVE depends solely on underwriters and public donations to bring you the weekly show and NEEDS YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT! Please consider donating to VSRF on a monthly basis. Your contributions are tax deductible and VITAL to sustain our efforts each week. We cannot do what we do without your help.
For those willing to contribute, you can make a direct donation here. NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL! Together, we can preserve health freedom for generations to come.
Thank you for your support!
Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).
Wittingly or not, McCullough gives the genocidal vax killers a clear path for avoiding crimes against humanity by suggesting that the massively rare mortality from so called "long Covid" (ex VAX) is comparable to being vaccinated with the mRNA toxins that force the body to create its own spike proteins. By doing so, the killers can say with success that one light just as well have died from SP exposure vs the vax which we no is a lie. The infection to this date has less than 1% fatality rate among the unvaxxed while the vaccinated gives us the 15-25% excess mortality mainly in Western nations. He does this apparently to increase his market for the detox regimen, but its not necessary since 80- 90% have been vaxxed - a pretty big market for him. The bad guys are smarter than we are so came up with Long Covid nonsense via media and govt psyops.
We cannot go down this road if we have any chance of putting the depopulators in jail or on the gallows. To the extent long term health issues even exist its Long Vax not Long Covid. We must understand the difference or we deserve our fate and I see too many like McCullough giving the bad guys exactly the defense they need when they say people died from Bioweapon infection, not "cure".
Unfortunately, spike detox is BS.