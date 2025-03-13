This week on VSRF Live, Dr. Stella Immanuel and Dr. Henry Ealy join me for a critical discussion on the current measles outbreak—what’s really happening, what the media isn’t telling you, and how to stay informed and protected.

Additionally, we will have a special visit from Directors Mikki Willis and Matt Guthrie to discuss their new movie, Follow The Silenced, documenting the plight of the C19 vaccine injured community.

All of our featured guests have been fearless advocates for medical freedom since the early days of C19, standing against misinformation and empowering people with real solutions for their health. In this important and timely discussion, we will break down the facts around the return of old diseases like Measles, TB and parasites, expose the agenda behind the fear, and share expert insights on maintaining true health regardless of what comes our way.

