This Thursday at 7pm EST | 4pm PST on VSRF LIVE we will host our 2nd of 2 interviews with Dr. David Martin, PhD.

Dr. David Martin first joined us in August of 2024 where we discussed the military’s role in the development of the C19 vaccine, the fate of our country post election and many more topics. This week we will conclude this discussion, now with the full knowledge of which administration will be taking power in January and what it means for the next 4 years ahead.

Dr. Martin is a speaker, author, business executive and futurist as well as the Founder and Chairman of M·CAM Inc., the international leader in innovation finance, trade, and intangible asset finance. Dr. Martin never fails to deliver eye-opening revelations of the well-orchestrated maneuvering which has occurred over the last decades between military groups, big pharma, world governments and clandestine cabals, all of which have created these chaotic times we now inhabit.

Join us for this mind-blowing discussion and as always, please share this link and bring some friends!

Thursday, November 14 at 7pm EST | 4pm PST

Click Here to Donate

PLEASE support VSRF today. VSRF LIVE depends solely on underwriters and public donations to bring you the weekly show and NEEDS YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT! Please consider donating to VSRF on a monthly basis. Your contributions are tax deductible and VITAL to sustain our efforts each week. We cannot do what we do without your help.

For those willing to contribute, you can make a direct donation here. NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL! Together, we can preserve health freedom for generations to come.

Thank you for your support!

Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).