Tonight on a special Halloween episode of VSRF LIVE I will be featuring my most recent exclusive study on Santa Clara County Case Fatality Rate (CFR) after C19 vaccination. The show will feature a pre-recorded segment recorded with a live audience of VSRF donors on Tuesday, October 29th.

As usual, I’ve uncovered and analyzed startling data clearly demonstrating a significantly higher CFR among Santa Clara C19 vaccinated residents compared to unvaccinated residents. Santa Clara is my own home county in California, and as such I’ve become a regular fixture at their various public health events bringing forward data such as this and demanding and open and transparent debate between government agencies and the concerned public.

Join us for this sure-to-be fantastic show and as always, please share this link and bring some friends!

See you there!

Thursday 7pm EST | 4pm PST

Click Here to Donate

PLEASE support VSRF today. VSRF LIVE depends solely on underwriters and public donations to bring you the weekly show and NEEDS YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT! Please consider donating to VSRF on a monthly basis. Your contributions are tax deductible and VITAL to sustain our efforts each week. We cannot do what we do without your help.

For those willing to contribute, you can make a direct donation here. NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL! Together, we can preserve health freedom for generations to come.

Thank you for your support!

Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).