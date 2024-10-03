VSRF LIVE Tonight: Episode 146 - Childhood Vaccines through the Decades with Dr. Bob Sears
Thursday, October 3rd: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
This week on VSRF LIVE we speak with Dr. Robert W. Sears, M.D., aka “Dr. Bob,” who is a practicing pediatrician in California and co-author in the world renowned book series, Sears Parenting Library. He earned his medical degree at Georgetown University School of Medicine in 1995 and did his pediatric internship and residency at Children’s Hospital-Los Angeles, finishing in 1998.
Dr. Bob enjoys a very unique approach to pediatrics by providing a combination of alternative and traditional medical care. He has a passion for healthy natural living and incorporates this knowledge into a style of disease treatment and prevention that you won’t find in most doctors’ offices. More specifically, Dr. Bob has a particular passion for helping parents understand childhood vaccines and the options open to them in choosing the safest possible vaccine schedule for their child. As the solo author of The Vaccine Book: Making the Right Decision for Your Child, his in-depth knowledge of vaccines and the diseases they prevent has helped parents nationwide get a better understanding of this complex and confusing issue.
Join us for this sure-to-be fantastic discussion and as always, share this link and bring some friends!
And no where is the CDC pushing these MILLIONS of illegal aliens to get one vac…not even a TB test yet they want our kids to get the un-needed deadly to some COVID vac which does not work!…as was intended from the very beginning. The FDA and drug companies to include Faucci knew the problems yet pushed it to get blank immunity…and wanted to bury the data for 75 yrs!! The USA was not a 3rd World until the border was wide opened.
I listened to your guest a few weeks ago, Dr. Suzanne Humphries, and am reading her book, Dissolving Illusions. Her book is excellent, and I am more inclined to question all vaccines now more than ever.
On the note of vaccine safety has VSRF seen this https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/30-lawmakers-sponsor-bill-end-liability-protection-vaccine-makers/ and https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/9828. Gosar introduced H.R.9828 - To amend the Public Health Service Act to end the liability shield for vaccine manufacturers last week. IT would be great if VSRF could discuss this bill and share with viewers. I'm not sure how many folks are aware of this legislation. It's unlikely there will be a safe vaccine till the liability shield on the children's vaccine schedule is removed.
It seems like all vaccines are unsafe when you consider the statement from NIH on VACCINE SAFETY - IT WOULD BE GREAT IF EVERYONE COULD READ THIS - A manufacturer is not liable for harm caused by a non-defective product due to its inherent or unavoidable dangerousness. Thus, if a properly manufactured vaccine will cause harmful side effects in some portion of the recipient population, the manufacturer of the vaccine is not liable for those side effects. The information regarding liability is outlined here https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK216813/.
More information on Gosar's HR 9828
Gosar Introduces Legislation to Sue Big Pharma for Vaccine Injuries
Washington, September 26, 2024
Washington, D.C. -- Congressman Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S. (AZ-09), issued the following statement after introducing H.R. 9828, the End the Vaccine Carveout Act, a bill that would strip vaccine manufacturers of their unjust liability shields. This carveout has resulted in hundreds of billions of dollars in profits for Big Pharma while leaving tens of thousands of people without the ability to seek legal justice and compensation for injuries caused by vaccines.