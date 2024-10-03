This week on VSRF LIVE we speak with Dr. Robert W. Sears, M.D., aka “Dr. Bob,” who is a practicing pediatrician in California and co-author in the world renowned book series, Sears Parenting Library. He earned his medical degree at Georgetown University School of Medicine in 1995 and did his pediatric internship and residency at Children’s Hospital-Los Angeles, finishing in 1998.

Dr. Bob enjoys a very unique approach to pediatrics by providing a combination of alternative and traditional medical care. He has a passion for healthy natural living and incorporates this knowledge into a style of disease treatment and prevention that you won’t find in most doctors’ offices. More specifically, Dr. Bob has a particular passion for helping parents understand childhood vaccines and the options open to them in choosing the safest possible vaccine schedule for their child. As the solo author of The Vaccine Book: Making the Right Decision for Your Child, his in-depth knowledge of vaccines and the diseases they prevent has helped parents nationwide get a better understanding of this complex and confusing issue.

Join us for this sure-to-be fantastic discussion and as always, share this link and bring some friends!

Click Here to Donate

PLEASE support VSRF today. VSRF LIVE depends solely on underwriters and public donations to bring you the weekly show and NEEDS YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT! Please consider donating to VSRF on a monthly basis. Your contributions are tax deductible and VITAL to sustain our efforts each week. We cannot do what we do without your help.

For those willing to contribute, you can make a direct donation here. NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL! Together, we can preserve health freedom for generations to come.

Thank you for your support!

Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).