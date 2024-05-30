VSRF LIVE Tonight - Canada Has Gone Full Gulag. An Interview with Shawn Buckley, Esq.
Thursday, May30th: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
Imagine a dystopian world where you can be arrested for recommending that someone drink water if dehydrated, or take a vitamin if feeling ill.
No need to imagine. Welcome to Canada!
On this week’s VSRF Live, I sit down with Canadian attorney and health freedom advocate Shawn Buckley. In private practice since 1995, Shawn has appeared in the Supreme Court of Canada, the British Columbia Court of Appeal, the Federal Court of Appeal, the Supreme Court of British Columbia and several other provincial courts across Canada, always fighting to maintain his fellow Canadian’s rights to natural foods, drugs and other products.
Mr. Buckley has developed expertise in Health Canada litigation and defending regulatory charges under the Food and Drugs Act in the area of natural health products. It is likely that he has defended more charges in this area than any other lawyer in Canada. Most of these cases involved a constitutional challenge. Additionally, Mr. Shawn has been called as an expert witness in the area of constitutional law and Food and Drugs Act regulation by committees in both the Senate and the House of Commons. He is routinely invited to lecture concerning the regulation of natural health products by diverse groups such as the Fraser Institute, practitioner groups, consumer groups, and the NHPPA. He was also invited to draft the Charter of Health Freedom.
This is a true David vs. Goliath story and one that Shawn has dedicated his life to defending. I have been excited to have him on our show. Don’t miss this enlightening discussion and as always, bring a friend and SHARE across your networks!
PLEASE support VSRF today. VSRF LIVE depends solely on underwriters and public donations to bring you the weekly show and NEEDS YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT! Please consider donating to VSRF on a monthly basis. Your contributions are tax deductible and VITAL to sustain our efforts each week. We cannot do what we do without your help.
For those willing to contribute, you can make a direct donation here. NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL! Together, we can preserve health freedom for generations to come.
Thank you for your support!
Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).
Trudeau is a communist.
why don't they stop clubbing baby seals to death!
As a canuck it is hard to express just how distressing it is that my country with its solid underpinnings so quickly fell. And we got I dunno 50% of scared rabbit/hobbit canucks cheering on any and all measures to save grandma and my God think of the children! etc. Just scared rabbits, no spine.
A separate note, it is surprising just what effect sorting your comment trains by date has. It leads to a surprisingly different dynamic. Far far more balanced likes, and what is a 'top' post is likely to really be such. Other substacks mostly sort by 'top', and everyone scoots past the early pithy posts and folk just pile on, the likes are disproportionate to the value.
You may say folk can resort as they like but folk dont, mostly. And so it actually makes a quite distinct difference. On these Kirsch threads, when you resort by 'top' you are far more likely to get a thoughtful post with reasoned positions, on other substacks the 'top' post is likely to be some mere soundbite with an exclamation point on the end. With who knows 96 likes and it develops its own momentum. Please carry on with your default sorting rule by date. I'm NOT saying sorting by top means the top post is not worthy. I am saying there is a pile on dynamic which skews likes and leads to the formation of a false 'consensus'. Subtle but real. Thanks for sorting by date.