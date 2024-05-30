Imagine a dystopian world where you can be arrested for recommending that someone drink water if dehydrated, or take a vitamin if feeling ill.

No need to imagine. Welcome to Canada!

On this week’s VSRF Live, I sit down with Canadian attorney and health freedom advocate Shawn Buckley. In private practice since 1995, Shawn has appeared in the Supreme Court of Canada, the British Columbia Court of Appeal, the Federal Court of Appeal, the Supreme Court of British Columbia and several other provincial courts across Canada, always fighting to maintain his fellow Canadian’s rights to natural foods, drugs and other products.

Mr. Buckley has developed expertise in Health Canada litigation and defending regulatory charges under the Food and Drugs Act in the area of natural health products. It is likely that he has defended more charges in this area than any other lawyer in Canada. Most of these cases involved a constitutional challenge. Additionally, Mr. Shawn has been called as an expert witness in the area of constitutional law and Food and Drugs Act regulation by committees in both the Senate and the House of Commons. He is routinely invited to lecture concerning the regulation of natural health products by diverse groups such as the Fraser Institute, practitioner groups, consumer groups, and the NHPPA. He was also invited to draft the Charter of Health Freedom.

This is a true David vs. Goliath story and one that Shawn has dedicated his life to defending. I have been excited to have him on our show. Don’t miss this enlightening discussion and as always, bring a friend and SHARE across your networks!

Click Here to Donate

PLEASE support VSRF today. VSRF LIVE depends solely on underwriters and public donations to bring you the weekly show and NEEDS YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT! Please consider donating to VSRF on a monthly basis. Your contributions are tax deductible and VITAL to sustain our efforts each week. We cannot do what we do without your help.

For those willing to contribute, you can make a direct donation here. NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL! Together, we can preserve health freedom for generations to come.

Thank you for your support!

Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).