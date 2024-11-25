This week on a special TUESDAY episode of VSRF LIVE we host an extraordinary episode featuring Jonathan Marko, the Michigan attorney behind one of the most significant vaccine mandate cases in recent history, and Lisa Domski, the plaintiff awarded nearly $13MM in damages.

Jonathan Marko will share the story behind his client Lisa Domski, a Catholic woman who was awarded nearly $13 million in damages after being fired by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. This groundbreaking case has major implications for vaccine mandates, workplace discrimination, and religious freedom. Lisa, an IT specialist, was terminated despite working remotely and providing ample documentation of her sincerely held religious beliefs.

Hear firsthand from Marko about the legal battle, the broader implications of this verdict, and what lies ahead for others seeking justice. Also joining us for a quick check in will be our NYC firefighter friends with an update on their own case battling the tyrannical vaccine mandates in their city.

Tune in this TUESDAY at 7 PM ET and as always, please share this link and bring some friends.

AND SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday December 5th at 7pm EST. Join us for Misinformation Squares!

Grab your tickets now at www.givebutter.com/squares

Click Here to Donate

PLEASE support VSRF today. VSRF LIVE depends solely on underwriters and public donations to bring you the weekly show and NEEDS YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT! Please consider donating to VSRF on a monthly basis. Your contributions are tax deductible and VITAL to sustain our efforts each week. We cannot do what we do without your help.

For those willing to contribute, you can make a direct donation here. NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL! Together, we can preserve health freedom for generations to come.

Thank you for your support!

Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).