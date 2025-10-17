I am thrilled to share with you this new raffle to raise funds for VSRF. We have four autographed books from some of the most courageous truth-tellers in science and medicine:

📘 Harvey Risch, M.D., Ph.D & Byram Bridle, Ph.D — Toxic Shock

📗 Colleen Huber, N.M.D. — Neither Safe Nor Effective, Volume 3

📙 Children’s Health Defense (CHD) — The Vaccine Court 2.0

📕 Sharyl Attkisson — Follow the Science

Toxic Shock is a scientific bombshell that shatters official propaganda about the COVID-19 “vaccines,” highlighting their risks for healthy people as well as their failure to stop the pandemic.

Dr. Huber wrote the most thoroughly researched book Neither Safe Nor Effective, Volume 3 on exactly how the COVID vaccines injure people.

The Vaccine Court examines the mysterious and often unknown world of the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP.)

Sharyl Atkinson’s Follow The Silence exposes how powerful interests manipulate science by silencing dissent and controlling public perception. Through sharp reporting and revealing cases, she argues that silence is engineered rather than accidental — imposed upon those who challenge orthodoxy. It’s a bold call to question authority and reclaim the courage to speak the truth.

Put that checkbook away - there’s more!

Dr. Stella developed her own vitamin combinations to address various needs and medical problems which are available on her website. One of the best is still the standard immunity booster “COVITS” with Quercetin, Zinc, Vitamin C and D3. Now you can have a year’s supply if you win this VSRF Raffle. What will be the next flu narrative? Bird flu? Monkeypox? Another Covid? Be ready ahead of time!

Besides a year’s supply of COVITS the raffle winner will also receive a copy of Dr. Stella’s insightful book Let America Live! I’ll quote from the description:

Do you ever feel like the voice of the media is different from what you know to be true?

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the world was turned upside down unlike we had ever seen before. While most of us turned to the news to figure out what was going on, little did we realize that the media would be the same ones who would try to keep us in lockdown.

In Let America Live by Dr. Stella Immanuel, you will discover the truth about hydroxychloroquine, the agenda of the Left, and how Immanuel herself was discredited by the media because of her scientifically backed endorsement of using hydroxychloroquine on COVID patients.

It is time to put a halt to the media’s ceaseless cycle of instilling fear and hopelessness in our world. It is time to rise up and take our place to bring goodness and light to our world. Once you read Let America Live, you will never feel shy again about standing up for your beliefs.

Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF) is honored to have Dr. Stella’s book and supplement supply for our latest raffle along with these other great authors. Get a ticket for yourself and a vaccine-believing friend or family member! Won’t they be surprised to get such a package? And if they read the book, they will probably be very grateful for the gift.

Together, these gifts remind us that knowledge is power, health is freedom, and courage is contagious.

Tickets are $20 each.

A $20 donation = 1 ticket. Order as many as you would like.

A $100 donation = 6 tickets!

Enter now for your chance to win — and join us in standing for truth, wellness, and wisdom.