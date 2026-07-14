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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
6h

To think our own medical field would intentionally kill children and babies. It surpasses all other EVIL that I could ever think possible. They need to be held accountable.

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Rebecca Beck's avatar
Rebecca Beck
5h

Fabulous substack Steve

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