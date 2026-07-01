Executive summary

13 times more deaths post Dose 1 vs. Dose 3.

I think that’s pretty devastating because a safe vaccine should have the same number of deaths reported within 4 days for each shot.

A 13-fold increase should have generated a thorough investigation.

HPV4, the original Gardasil vaccine introduced in 2006

Died after Dose 1: 13 people within 4 days of the shot.

Died after Dose 3: 1 person within 4 days of the shot

HPV9, the updated Gardasil vaccine introduced in late 2014

The numbers here are smaller because it was given as 2 shots if you were under 15. So we can’t say much about this vaccine from the VAERS data.