VAERS data shows the original Gardasil vaccine was unsafe
If the vaccines are safe, the number of deaths reported after dose 1 vs. dose 3 should be statistically similar. They were not the same. There was a 13-fold difference in death reports.
Executive summary
13 times more deaths post Dose 1 vs. Dose 3.
I think that’s pretty devastating because a safe vaccine should have the same number of deaths reported within 4 days for each shot.
A 13-fold increase should have generated a thorough investigation.
HPV4, the original Gardasil vaccine introduced in 2006
Died after Dose 1: 13 people within 4 days of the shot.
Died after Dose 3: 1 person within 4 days of the shot
HPV9, the updated Gardasil vaccine introduced in late 2014
The numbers here are smaller because it was given as 2 shots if you were under 15. So we can’t say much about this vaccine from the VAERS data.
The manufacturers of vaccines have been identified as dishonest conveyers of misery and death. It is time they pay for these injustices. It is time for their defenders to apologize for the slander towards honest people.
Wondered a lot about Gardasil and type 1 diabetes in kids.