Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rickyrickardo's avatar
Rickyrickardo
9h

The manufacturers of vaccines have been identified as dishonest conveyers of misery and death. It is time they pay for these injustices. It is time for their defenders to apologize for the slander towards honest people.

Reply
Share
1 reply
CargoShortGuy's avatar
CargoShortGuy
9h

Wondered a lot about Gardasil and type 1 diabetes in kids.

Reply
Share
1 reply
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture