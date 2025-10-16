Aaron Siri has written a superb new book about the “religion” of vaccines.

Check out the Table of Contents

Siri explodes all the “beliefs” people have about vaccine religion and how people’s opinions have been manipulated.

My favorite part is on p. 242 when Siri reveals previously undisclosed information about the Henry Ford / Zervos vaccinated/unvaccinated study. He shows very clearly that the hospital cares more about it’s reputation in the scientific community than telling the truth about vaccine harms. The study authors wanted the study published but were blocked.

I just sent an email to the CEO of HFHS, urging him to read Siri’s book and watch the film https://aninconvenientstudy.com

We’ll see what happens.

Please share your ideas for how we can get more people to read the book and watch the film. That’s key!

