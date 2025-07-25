Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF) announces our next fundraising raffle with SunPowerLED’s newest model, the SuperPalm 1050 - a $1900 value. This unit offers the 1050nm wavelength for even deeper penetration of tissues (based on clinical research.) The SuperPalm 1050 is the best handheld model for relieving aches and pains, and especially for reaching large joints like the hip and for deep back muscles. It has two settings: 660nm (bright red) and 1050nm (invisible near-infrared light). The SuperPalm 1050 comes automatically with a 2-year warranty.

Tom Kerber was recently interviewed on VSRF Live Episode 175: Breakthrough Non-Invasive Bio-Hacking Treatments! Click below to revisit another great episode of Vaccine Safety Research Foundation and learn more about Red Light Therapy.

Your donations and raffle purchases support the VSRF’s mission to advance COVID-19 vaccine safety through scientific research, public education, and advocacy, and to support the vaccine-injured. We present the most up-to-date and relevant information on COVID-19 and public health policies, free from corporate press, agenda-driven narratives, and sponsorships with conflicts of interest. We encourage questions and an open dialogue of transparency on any medical and scientific information presented.

Don't miss this chance to get the SunPowerLED SuperPalm 1050 for yourself, a friend or family member!



Click here for Vaccine Safety Research Foundation SunPowerLED Raffle.



$10 - 1 ticket is 1 entry. Purchase as many as you like to increase your odds!

$25 for a 3-pack! Choose this 3 pack to increase your chances or give as a gift - because sometimes healing starts with the right kind of light.

$75 for a 10-pack!












