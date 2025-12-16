Vaccine mandates cost lives
So why do we have them? Because the decision makers are guided by religion, not science.
Executive summary
Florida is in the process of making all vaccines optional. Experts say this is the end of the world if that happens.
So I thought I’d ask the question as to whether every country in the world has vaccine mandates.
The answer is no. There are many countries without any vaccine mandates. The result is better health outcomes.
Here is the full conversation.
Summary
Mandates are dumb. Florida is doing the right thing.
Why is much of the world pushing "vaccines" that have no purpose other than to kill or main? To cull global "over population". Dr. Bill Gates has spoken, and so the deed shall be done.
Yes, exactly 💯 what the globalists technocrats psycopaths wanted