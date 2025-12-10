Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HexxeH's avatar
HexxeH
8h

He was paid by the overlords not to debate anyone, can’t violate his contract. Notice that none of them will ever go toe to toe with anyone on any cabal centric agenda items. Never. Only deflection and pro-vax shaming.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
John K's avatar
John K
8h

He probably makes more than $2.6 M being in pharma’s pocket.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
84 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture