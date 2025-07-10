Due to last-minute unforeseen circumstances, Mikki Willis is unable to join us tonight. We look forward to welcoming him back on a future episode.

I will be standing in as guest with co-host, Livio Sanchez. I plan to walk you through my bombshell press inquiry to HHS, where I pose eight critical questions challenging the studies used to claim that COVID-19 vaccines reduce all-cause mortality. I’ve exposed serious flaws in the data—particularly the failure to account for the Healthy Vaccine Effect (HVE) and Non-Proportional Hazards (NPH)—and I call on the CDC to respond with real, transparent evidence.

We are also joined by Amanda Damian live from Sandy Creek, Texas, where she has been leading search and recovery efforts following the catastrophic floods. With no state or federal aid, Amanda shares a powerful firsthand account of the devastation—and how the community is surviving through grassroots support, perseverance, and faith.

Please join us tonight. Bring a friend and bring your questions.

