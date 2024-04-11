Executive summary

The head of the UK ONS wrote a letter in response to a request from 7 members of Parliament saying that the vaccines are safe and they have better things to do with their time than run a report that would have taken them less than 1 hour of effort to do.

In fact, it seems likely that Professor Diamond spent more time writing the letter explaining why he was denying the request than it would have taken to comply with the request.

Professor Diamond also used the excuse (without any evidence whatsoever) that small counts could reveal personal information. For example, suppose you knew that one man aged between 70 and 75 died 4 weeks after his most recent shot in the UK in the month of April 2023. Can you identify the man? Of course not!

He said that the data is available for qualified researchers but qualified researchers who have challenged the narrative have been denied access in the past. So the data shall remain hidden!

Short story: they do not want the public to know the truth.

The request

Here is the letter requesting the data.

Having spent many months analyzing the data from New Zealand, I can assure you that the requested UK data would reveal the truth and does not reveal anyone’s PII.

You prove this for yourself with the New Zealand data that is published on my server.

The denial of the the request

Science and truth

Science is all about finding the truth.

The UK ONS is convinced they are right, so reasonable requests from people with opposing views are denied. That is anti-science.

They say misinformation is dangerous yet they are unwilling to respond to a very simple request to determine who is telling the truth.

There is a huge excess mortality problem in the UK. Nobody can explain it. The reason is simple: the staff at the UK ONS is standing in the way of transparency.

Summary

The requested data would reveal the truth, but they don’t want the truth to be known.

The MPs simply requested the ONS to re-run the analysis they’ve already done, but with different parameters. This should take far less than 60 minutes of someone’s time to do.

The excuse that it might reveal personal information is simply gaslighting. New Zealand has a population of only 5M compared with the UK 69M. I’ve shown that by putting deaths of over 100 years into a single bucket, no person can be identified with the requested analysis, even if there are single counts.

The analysis requested by the MPs would be dispositive. It would expose the truth.

Anytime people dodge easy data transparency requests like this, it’s compelling evidence that the data doesn’t support their claims.

They don’t want you to know how deadly the COVID vaccines were. It’s no more complicated than that.

Next steps

A UK researcher will request permission to do the analysis we requested. I predict the ONS will find a reason to deny that as well.