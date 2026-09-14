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Ausar's avatar
Ausar
9h

THE PLANDEMIC

"The VACCINE was not brought in for COVID. COVID was brought in for the VACCINE. Once you realize that, everything else makes sense."

~Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Lori's avatar
Lori
8h

I hope you give that whistleblower a huge hug and take him/her out to dinner! Please tell the whistleblower thank you as this Medicare info was so vital to receive. That person is a hero!

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