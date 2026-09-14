Executive summary

This is from a whistleblower in Medicare. The x-axis is days since the Medicare recipient (mostly those over 65) got the COVID shot on 2021. The y-axis is the number of deaths. The rise on day 0 to 21 is the dynamic healthy-vaccine effect (HVE) which is well known. It’s the rest of the chart that is inconsistent with a safe vaccine.

Do you know why?

Deaths per day vs. time elapsed since first COVID shot given in 2021 to Medicare recipients.

The answer

This may be one of my most important posts. I’ll post the answer on 9/16/26.

In the meantime, let’s see how many of my readers can spot the huge safe signal that I initially missed that cannot be explained away.

This is why they keep the Medicare data hidden from public view. Thanks to a whistleblower, I was able to get this data.

In the meantime, I’m sharing the analysis with Barry Young because it proves he was right.

The other single best chart is VAERS

The VAERS death reports are also a smoking gun. That’s not reporting bias or “more people got the shots.” There is no honest way to explain the rise in VAERS death reports.

Was it effective?

The single best chart is cumulative COVID deaths vs. time. Most of the world got the COVID vaccine but there was no knee in the death curve anywhere. It was a straight line. The vaccine was supposed to “flatten the curve.”

Instead, it flattened worldwide all on the SAME day, March 12, 2022, the day the virus mutated to be less lethal.

Summary

The shots killed a lot of people and the population data shows clearly nobody was saved. That’s why the BMJ unethically retracted the Mostert paper, to cover it up. None of the cited reasons meet the COPE standards for retraction.

However, the journal’s view is that this would be insufficient.Overall, the journal concludes that the discussion of causes of mortality is imbalanced, lacks rigour, and includes misinformation.

Share