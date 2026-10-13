One of the things I’m most proud of at VSRF is the work our nurse, Angela Wulbrecht, does for the vaccine injured.
Angela knows firsthand what it’s like to suffer a vaccine injury and struggle to find answers. She’s turned that experience into a mission to help others who feel abandoned by the medical system. She listens, advocates, and helps people find the resources and support they desperately need.
This work doesn’t always make headlines, but for those whose lives have been turned upside down, it can mean everything.
I’m incredibly proud of Angela and what we’re accomplishing at VSRF. But the need is far greater than what we can currently provide. We need to reach more people and expand our support for the vaccine injured. We simply cannot do that without your help.
Please take four minutes to see what Angela is doing and why your support matters.
WATCH ANGELA’S STORY AND SUPPORT VSRF
If you believe the vaccine injured deserve to be heard, supported, and never forgotten, please consider making a donation today.
Steve
Done online for the raffle and another check went out in the mail this morning. Happy to keep supporting VSRF and Angela's advocacy work.
I have been wondering how that young woman is doing that was injured in a hospital after being forced to get a couple of vaccines before they would treat her for her autoimmune problem. She suffered terribly