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Birdingmom's avatar
Birdingmom
1h

Done online for the raffle and another check went out in the mail this morning. Happy to keep supporting VSRF and Angela's advocacy work.

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Monterey's avatar
Monterey
1h

I have been wondering how that young woman is doing that was injured in a hospital after being forced to get a couple of vaccines before they would treat her for her autoimmune problem. She suffered terribly

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