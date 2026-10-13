One of the things I’m most proud of at VSRF is the work our nurse, Angela Wulbrecht, does for the vaccine injured.

Angela knows firsthand what it’s like to suffer a vaccine injury and struggle to find answers. She’s turned that experience into a mission to help others who feel abandoned by the medical system. She listens, advocates, and helps people find the resources and support they desperately need.

This work doesn’t always make headlines, but for those whose lives have been turned upside down, it can mean everything.

I’m incredibly proud of Angela and what we’re accomplishing at VSRF. But the need is far greater than what we can currently provide. We need to reach more people and expand our support for the vaccine injured. We simply cannot do that without your help.

Please take four minutes to see what Angela is doing and why your support matters.

WATCH ANGELA’S STORY AND SUPPORT VSRF

If you believe the vaccine injured deserve to be heard, supported, and never forgotten, please consider making a donation today.

Steve