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Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
5h

That is awful!! I got that DM from Welcome to the Eagle and figured it was a scam so ignored it. Then got the same message from another person, which corroborated my suspicions. I wasn't sure how to notify them since I figured the scammer was controlling their accounts. This is insidious, and I can only hope X will do the right thing and restore their accounts.

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_Jim's avatar
_Jim
5h

Excuse me?

Since when does voting for someone require forking over login creds?

If ppl are such easy prey on this, NO WONDER the mRNA jabs received such WIDESPREAD ACCEPTANCE. #PureBlood here BTW.

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