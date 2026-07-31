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Vinu Arumugham #MAHA's avatar
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
3h

Steve,

Every vaccine that contains animal/plant/fungal proteins (that is most vaccines) has this exact same problem. Hence the autoimmunity epidemic. This was established 50 years ago when scientists injected electric eel muscle proteins into rats to cause myasthenia gravis. An autoimmune neuromuscular disease. The concept is simple. Injecting similar proteins from one species into another (homologous xenogeneic antigens) is IDEAL to break immune tolerance and cause autoimmune diseases.

Pathological mechanisms in experimental autoimmune myasthenia gravis. I. Immunogenicity of syngeneic muscle acetylcholine receptor and quantitative extraction of receptor and antibody-receptor complexes from muscles of rats with experimental automimmune myasthenia gravis

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/182896/

Our paper on that topic:

Cancer immunology, bioinformatics and chemokine evidence link vaccines contaminated with animal proteins to autoimmune disease: a detailed look at Crohn's disease and Vitiligo

https://zenodo.org/records/1407617

Big "medical journals" won't touch it. so we published it where we could.

Vaccines cause Autoimmune Diseases and Autism

https://zenodo.org/records/14942329

At least 75% of severe autism cases are also vaccine-induced autoimmune diseases. Specifically, folate receptor alpha autoimmunity. RFK Jr approved folinic acid/leucovorin to treat this type of autism.

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Rickyrickardo's avatar
Rickyrickardo
4h

Agencies as the WHO accept donations from the corporations that they oversee. So the corporations in all actuality oversee the WHO.

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