Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adrian Foley's avatar
Adrian Foley
1d

Norway doesn’t care if people die because there will be fewer people with whom to share the energy royalties

Reply
Share
6 replies
Linda Fulton's avatar
Linda Fulton
20h

NATURE is now a joke

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture