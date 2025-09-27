Executive summary

The relative risk for smoking a pack of cigarettes a day and lung cancer is 20.

The relative risk for mercury (>25ug) given at 1 month of age and autism is 11.35 based on the VSD research done by CDC epidemiologist Thomas Verstraeten in 1999. That, like the smoking number, is insanely high. It never happens by chance.

I was able to confirm the high odds ratios when kids are given large numbers of vaccines in a survey I did of over 12,000 parents on May 19, 2023. The high OR values are consistent with the peer-reviewed literature. It took me a couple of hours to do the survey. Anyone can replicate my work. Nobody will.

The CDC VSD study results

Hg is thimerosal in the results below. Giving it early, and in high amounts, is devastating.

Verstraeten tried for 4 years to make the signal go away and largely succeeded. He penned a famous email in 1999 with the Subject line “It just won’t go away” reproduced below

The CDC did a follow up study in Atlanta to see if the MMR vaccine caused autism; they found it did! So they destroyed the evidence.

CDC scientist William Thompson led the study. It found a link. So Frank DeStefano, Thompson’s boss, ordered Thompson to destroy the evidence so they could publish a clean paper finding no link. Thompson complied.

Ten years ago, Thompson testified under oath in Congress about what happened. The deposition is still under seal!

Brian Hooker has all the evidence and I have a copy. Thompson was ordered to destroy the documents but defied the order. I have all the documents showing the link. I offered to show all the documents to the press but nobody wanted to see them.

Odds ratio from survey of 12,000 parents confirms: more vaccines —> higher autism risk

I spent a couple of hours to construct a parent survey. I asked parents to tell me about their kids. Here are the odd ratio results for autism vs vaccine doses:

See the parent survey directory in the github for details.

An OR of 3.5 means that 71% of the autism is likely being caused by vaccines. But it’s likely a lot higher.

Data and document availability

See my autism github. It’s all there except for the Thompson documents which I’m happy to provide to any member of the mainstream media.

TheControlGroup study

The Control Group study shows the harms of vaccination very clearly in these 21 summary graphs. They found the Vitamin K shot is also very detrimental. Here’s what they found for autism:

Chris Exley

Professor Exley is the world expert in aluminum. He found the highest levels of aluminum ever recorded in the brain of an autistic child. So what happened next? His institution made it so that he couldn’t get funding and he was forced to resign.

Summary

No needles. Not even a vitamin K shot. Please say NO.

Every single study looking at the vaxxed vs. unvaxxed ever published in the peer-reviewed literature shows that kids are significantly healthier by avoiding all vaccines. Here’s the full list. There are no such comparison studies funded by the NIH. Tony Fauci said there would never be one. Congress tried to pass a bill to force the NIH to do such a study, but the bill never made it out of committee. Apparently, it’s better if you don’t know the truth.

Over 100 studies show the link between vaccines and autism, far outnumbering the 30 studies claiming no link.

