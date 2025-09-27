Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
18h

Wow, Steve! Talk about some "smoking guns!" To title an email, "It Just Won't Go Away" and STILL DO NOTHING to keep this dangerous stuff away from kids, tells us clearly that these people are just plain EVIL!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
17h

I read that there were only a few cases of autism in the 1930s...and they were related to the smallpox vaccine. So, this vaccine damage information had to have been known. As someone who has studied nutrition and health for more than 60 years...I learned that the bloodstream was designed to carry nutrients from unprocessed food to the organs, glands and cells in order to nourish them. This creates energy and good health. What do people think that polyethylene glycol, SV-40, lipid nanoparticles, polysorbate80, human diploid cells (aborted fetus), etc., will. do to the organs, the glands and the cells? Many have learned about the multitudes of people worldwide who have been injured and died from CV-19 mRNA vaccines. People need to learn about one of the largest studies in the world: Mankind's existence for eons of time on unprocessed natural food.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Kirsch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture