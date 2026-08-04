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Toby Rogers's avatar
Toby Rogers
7h

Wait hold up, I'm not on the IACC anymore. Susie Wiles kicked me off in February because I pointed out (on X) that the Moderna mRNA flu shot is an extreme example of regulatory capture that will kill thousands of people. I told the truth and paid the price. Had I remained on the IACC I would have pushed for a much more aggressive strategic plan. Grok's info is just out of date regarding me. Can you please make a note of that in your article? I never pull my punches.

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Marcion's avatar
Marcion
7hEdited

Mary Holland, Toby Rogers, Pierre Kory, Brian Hooker, Theresa Deisher, Stephanie Seneff, Paul Thomas, Christopher Exley ... zero chance these people are compromised. Zero. *(Also Toby Rogers was kicked off the committee several months ago, according to his Substack -- I'm not sure the status of the others.)

I'm going with the institutional gatekeeping or managed opposition theories.

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