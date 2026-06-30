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Transcriber B
14h

Thank you, Steve Kirsch.

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Kilquor
13hEdited

The 3 bots contesting NZ analysis ,as few days back - Steve Kirsh -have the same style and technique throughout substack .

I smell Mossad's involvement ,but that is a stench not easily quenched anywhere ,even New Zealand .

This study ,achingly openhearted , is unarguably open to zero bias ; hard to achieve this level of self criticism .

Even the most verbally onnaistic bot will have trouble replicating its own logical demise thereby .

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