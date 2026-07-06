Executive summary

The most profitable startup company in the world on a per capita basis runs one one of the fastest growing trading exchanges in the world.

You can do things like:

trade SpaceX and other US stocks 24x7: no blackouts get Anthropic “shares” before they go public, participate in Outcome markets (World cup competitions, whether a particular crypto will exceed a certain price, etc) trade worldwide stock indexes 24x7 do leveraged trading (short and long) on 175 different symbols (cryptos and stocks) short sell completely worthless meme coins like FARTCOIN (recently trading at 15 cents which has no intrinsic value other than a clever name). join a “vault” which allows you to participate in a managed account; the manager gets a 10% fee. The returns on the best of these vaults can exceed 30% APR.

I only found out about it recently, by accident.

It’s legal to use from most countries, but some countries, like the US, prohibit certain types of trading.

I’ll tell you about this platform, why I use it, and the best way to access it (that few people know about) including lots of usage tips.

I’ll also tell you my favorite crypto coins both long and short and my reasoning.