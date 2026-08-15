Executive summary

Watch this US House Government Reform Committee video to hear about the time shift of peak autism after the MMR shots rolled out. It was a dramatic shift that happened rapidly.

The age shift happened nearly 20 years before Andrew Wakefield published his MMR paper in The Lancet in February 1998.

So this rules out genetics because genes simply can’t change that fast.

So we’re now down to the vaccine as the only remaining plausible explanation.

And the trolls on X want to change the subject because this is too uncomfortable to talk about.

You can also watch the full testimony: Dr. Bernard Rimland, Dr. Michael Goldberg & Dr. Mary Megson - Autism & Childhood Vaccines - April 2000.

Here are some more uncomfortable posts on autism.

330 years later, nobody has EVER identified a single unvaccinated Amish child with autism

If there was such a child, the child would have a name.

There is no such child. The gaslighting on this one is amazing.

Every single Amish kid with autism was vaccinated. The trolls fail to notice that “subtle” distinction.

I offered $1M to anyone who thinks vaccines don’t trigger autism. No takers!!!

It is soooooo hard to give away $1M nowadays. I looked through all the responses and nobody wants to take my $1 million even though “science” says I’m absolutely wrong.

My favorite survey: autism rates before vs. after a wellness visit

It shows kids are 60:1 more likely to turn autistic 1 week AFTER a shot than 1 week before a shot.

This is statistically IMPOSSIBLE if vaccines don’t cause autism.

Autism peaks right after the shots are given

Over half of the regressions happens in the first 5 days. It should be less than 8% if it was by chance and kids are being vaccinated every 60 days.

In mixed families, the unvaccinated are healthier in nearly all families I asked (25:1)

The lack of data from the pro-vaccine people

Funny how you will never see these kinds of surveys done by any of the pro-vax supporters.

I guess they don’t want to make me look bad.

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