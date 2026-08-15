Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jollyrotter's avatar
jollyrotter
4h

Link to actual video featuring Dr Rimland here (it is excellent) https://www.brighteon.com/9433cb5f-9288-4588-8565-322b0cf07d6a

Reply
Share
David Pare's avatar
David Pare
4h

We should insist on honesty in marketing.

Rename: "Wellness visit" to "Autism-creation visit."

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture