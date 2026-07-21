You already know this is wrong. So why haven’t you signed this petition? Only 4.5% of you have. That’s the problem. You’ve seen the data. You’ve read the arguments. This isn’t about awareness anymore. It’s about whether you’re willing to act.

This video is narrated by Dr. Jessica Rose, a PhD computational biologist, a relentless advocate, and a true friend of VSRF… someone many of you already trust. She’s not speculating. She’s walking you through the actual safety testing data.

Vaccines aren’t tested to the same standard as other drugs: shorter trials, smaller groups, no true placebo. This comes straight from FDA documents. Jessica lays it out clearly.

Why? Because of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. Vaccine makers have no liability. If something goes wrong, you can’t sue. No liability = no pressure to do better testing.

If a product is safe, it should hold up in civil court.

This will take less than a minute. Sign the petition. If you trust Jessica, act on it.

Then do one more thing: send this video to 3 people who haven’t signed—especially the ones who don’t agree with you. Here’s the link to send:

https://www.vacsafety.org/petition-repeal-1986-act

Knowing and doing nothing is how this continues.

Don’t be that person.

Sign it. Then share it.



Note: US Citizens only because this is a US Law.

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