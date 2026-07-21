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WayneBGood's avatar
WayneBGood
8hEdited

Don't forget to send this video to 3 people who haven’t signed—especially the ones who don’t agree with you. Here’s the link to send:

https://www.vacsafety.org/petition-repeal-1986-act

Also, reports are that this link is NOT being deleted from Facebook posts.

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Stan's avatar
Stan
8h

Yes, the 1986 immunity law for those who make ‘vaccines’. Thanks Ronnie. That must be repealed.

Will some “conservative” out there, please explain to me the slavish admiration so many of them show to Ronnie? He was an absolute, unmitigated disaster. With “Republicans” like him who needs Democrats. …. And PLEASE don’t tell me how he “brought down communism, because communism is alive and well everywhere, especially here in the good old USA.

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