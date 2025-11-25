Tonight, we’re doing a special Tuesday edition of VSRF Live for Thanksgiving week, and I’m glad to welcome back my friend Dr. Brian Hooker, Chief Scientific Officer at Children’s Health Defense.

Brian is joining us to introduce one of CHD’s most important initiatives yet: The COVID Index; a comprehensive, searchable database that brings together the science and evidence that were sidelined, dismissed, or pushed out of public view throughout the COVID era.

As many of us witnessed firsthand, government agencies, public-health institutions, Big Tech, and major media often worked together to reinforce a single, predetermined COVID narrative. When credible research or expert voices didn’t align with that narrative, they were labeled “misinformation” and quickly removed from public discussion.

The COVID Index restores that missing information. It is described as the most extensive repository of censored and suppressed COVID-related research available with thousands of studies, articles, datasets, expert analyses, testimonies, and whistleblower accounts. The Index also documents the selective and sometimes questionable science that was amplified to justify policies that reshaped nearly every part of our lives.

Tonight, Brian will walk us through the Index, show us how it works, and explain why this tool is essential for anyone who wants to see the full picture of what the science actually showed.

I hope you will join us tonight for an important and eye-opening discussion. Bring a friend, and bring your questions.

Steve

