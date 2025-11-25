Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mick From Hooe (UK)'s avatar
Mick From Hooe (UK)
20h

We, proud Conspiracy Theorists, consider 'Long Covid' to be just another hidden consequence of the useless but DEADLY mRNA injections, which they pretend are 'Vaccines'. Realists now prefer to call 'Long Covid' - LONG VAX!

The simple answer is to cancel Big Pharma's 'Licence to Kill' and terminate the PREP Act, which gives the pharmaceutical murderers ZERO LIABILITY for Vax Injuries and Vax-related DEATHS.

Unjabbed Mick (UK Patriot) We live longer!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
21h

Dr. Brian Hooker, PhD, the chief Executive Officer of CHD, whose honest and truthful information has helped save many from the tentacles of Big Pharma's greed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Kirsch
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture