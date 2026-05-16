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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
4h

Max! I think Alter AI is heads above the others! Using it extensively to validate my research in my up coming book. Seven Innocents & The Tylenol Trail of Death. How you are avoiding locking into pseudo truths has to be a challenge. .

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
5h

I second that!

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