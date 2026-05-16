My favorite AI, AlterAI, has a few open software development positions.

If you know of someone who is super talented and wants to help change the world for the better, this is the place to be.

AlterAI is hiring founding-level engineers

We are now turning years of founder conviction into a focused affiliate-led growth push—creating a rare opportunity for early contributors to join before the next inflection point and earn equity.

We’re looking for a small number of exceptional engineers to help build AI-native products at AlterAI.

This is a very small, highly technical team moving fast.

Stack:

Svelte 5 / SvelteKit 2

Bun / Node.js

Cloudflare Workers + Durable Objects

Supabase / Postgres

AI agents, tool orchestration, persistence, and recovery

You should be comfortable:

owning systems end-to-end

shipping quickly with minimal process

making strong architectural decisions

debugging difficult production issues

working across frontend/backend/infrastructure

using AI tools heavily in development

These are also desirable:

DevOps / infrastructure experience

strong testing discipline

iOS experience

We value engineering taste, speed, ownership, and the ability to simplify complex systems.

If you’ve built impressive things, send links/GitHub/projects.