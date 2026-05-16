Software development job opportunities at AlterAI
Help improve the favorite AI used by people who seek the truth.
My favorite AI, AlterAI, has a few open software development positions.
If you know of someone who is super talented and wants to help change the world for the better, this is the place to be.
AlterAI is hiring founding-level engineers
We are now turning years of founder conviction into a focused affiliate-led growth push—creating a rare opportunity for early contributors to join before the next inflection point and earn equity.
We’re looking for a small number of exceptional engineers to help build AI-native products at AlterAI.
This is a very small, highly technical team moving fast.
Stack:
Svelte 5 / SvelteKit 2
Bun / Node.js
Cloudflare Workers + Durable Objects
Supabase / Postgres
AI agents, tool orchestration, persistence, and recovery
You should be comfortable:
owning systems end-to-end
shipping quickly with minimal process
making strong architectural decisions
debugging difficult production issues
working across frontend/backend/infrastructure
using AI tools heavily in development
These are also desirable:
DevOps / infrastructure experience
strong testing discipline
iOS experience
We value engineering taste, speed, ownership, and the ability to simplify complex systems.
If you’ve built impressive things, send links/GitHub/projects.
Max! I think Alter AI is heads above the others! Using it extensively to validate my research in my up coming book. Seven Innocents & The Tylenol Trail of Death. How you are avoiding locking into pseudo truths has to be a challenge. .
I second that!