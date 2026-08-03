Executive summary

Here is the 21 minute CNN interview of RFK Jr where RFK demolished Dana Bash.

You can also see it here:

For me, the highlight starts at 7:20 when Dana claims the COVID shots saved lives and then she tries to quickly change the subject.

RFK Jr interrupts her… and challenged her to name ONE study showing the COVID vaccine did more good than harm for children.

She couldn’t.

And she didn’t even admit she couldn’t. That would have been the honest thing to do. Two words, “I can’t.”

That is not honest journalism. That is propaganda.

Even in their full article, they couldn’t cite a study showing more good than harm in kids.

They cited the flawed Ioannidis study which:

Use modeling, rather than measurement, to claim lives were saved. Seriously? We have record level data in Czechia where you can measure the net effect. The fact everyone avoids this should be very troubling to any honest scientist. Ioannidis doesn’t want to talk about it. Ioannidis has no model parameter at all for the number of people killed. It’s a “good only” estimate and makes no attempt to model “harm.” They admit that in the study. It explicitly states it's only estimating lives saved, and the authors acknowledge this as a limitation. So the study CNN cited in the article doesn’t meet RFK Jr’s request, not even for adults. Ioannidis doesn’t look at the risk-benefit for kids (or adults) Ioannidis admitted up front that the benefits were CONFINED to a MINORITY of very old people.

Summary

CNN should publicly admit they were wrong.

They still can’t name ONE study showing the COVID vaccines benefits were greater than the harms for children which is exactly what RFK Jr. asked.

The study they named was for very old people and the study explicitly did not model harms. It was a benefits-only study, not harm vs. benefit.

And CNN will NEVER admit they were wrong. They cannot come up with the study RFK asked for and they will not admit they can’t.

Never.

That isn’t journalism. That is propaganda, all bought and paid for by the pharmaceutical companies.

It is right there in black and white for all to see. RFK Jr. exposed it for all to see.

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