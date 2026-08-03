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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
8h

At least the Atlantic admitted that some children have died from Covid shots. That’s as close as we may get — even though they tried to bury that as well: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-childs-death-was-statistically

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
7h

All the mass media propaganda talking heads are just as complicit in perpetuating the continued deaths of Americans from the mRNA injections. The under reported VAERS data (40,000 deaths?) is probably capturing about 5% of the truth! Our medical institutions have become calcified and controlled by group think. Fauci's NAIAD is a prime example.

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