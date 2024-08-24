Executive summary

Kennedy’s speech is the most important political speech I have ever heard in my lifetime. You can find the speech video and transcript here.

Here are the key points:

Democrats basically made it impossible for him to fairly compete for President on the Democratic side, and it’s almost impossible to compete as an independent. RFK is suspending his campaign. He is NOT ending his campaign. He will still be on the ballot in most states, but will withdraw in about 10 battleground states where he could be a spoiler. If enough people vote for RFK Jr and neither of the major party candidates win 270 votes, which is quite possible, then RFK still has a possible path to the Presidency. Trump reached out to RFK via a mutual friend (Calley Means) less than 2 hours after Trump escaped assassination. This led to a subsequent in-person meeting: “A few weeks later, I met again with President Trump and his family members and closest advisers in Florida in a series of long, intense discussions. I was surprised to discover that we are aligned on many key issues.” Following his first discussion with President Trump, RFK Jr. tried unsuccessfully to open similar discussions with Vice President Harris. Vice President Harris declined to meet or even to speak with RFK Jr. Trump is committed to making the changes RFK Jr. wants. RFK Jr. said:

”These agencies—the FDA, USDA, and CDC—are all controlled by giant for-profit corporations. Seventy-five percent of the FDA funding doesn't come from taxpayers; it comes from pharma, and pharma executives, consultants, and lobbyists cycle in and out of these agencies. With President Trump's backing, I'm going to change that. We're going to staff these agencies with honest scientists and doctors who are free from industry funding. We're going to make sure the decisions of consumers, doctors and patients are informed by unbiased science.” The exact role RFK Jr will play in the Trump Administration is TBD. Trump will stop all federal funding to any school, from kindergarten on up, that requires vaccination for students. If parents want to vaccinate their kids, they still can. The difference is our government will no longer force you and your kids to take unsafe vaccines. Harris is ignoring the chronic health issues facing America and it will be business as usual. Censorship will undoubtedly be used to silence dissidents.

Watch this epic moment where Trump welcomes RFK Jr to the podium and the crowd goes wild (90 seconds):

Trump’s speech after introducing RFK Jr.

Here’s what Trump said after introducing RFK Jr.

What I’m doing

Since I’m in California where RFK Jr. will be on the ballot, I’ll be voting for RFK Jr. Otherwise, I’d be voting for Trump.

I encourage you to do the same so we can finally make the changes needed to restore the health of our nation.

Why this was the right move

RFK Jr. simply had limited options available to move forward. He simply took the option which was most likely to further his goals to heal America. All other options available to him were worse. Under the circumstances, he made the right move.

Summary

We need to fix chronic disease in America before it is too late and a vote for Harris will ensure things will continue to get worse. More vaccine mandates may be in your future if Harris is elected. For example, she requires all her campaign staff to have the latest boosters.

If RFK is on the ballot in your state, please vote for RFK Jr.

Otherwise, please vote for Trump.

