Share this postSteve Kirsch's newsletterRFK Jr. confirmed: 52 to 48. The world is about to change forever.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreRFK Jr. confirmed: 52 to 48. The world is about to change forever.The FDA and CDC will now be required to answer all the questions from the misinformation spreaders that they've been ducking all these years. What a glorious day.Steve KirschFeb 13, 20251,251Share this postSteve Kirsch's newsletterRFK Jr. confirmed: 52 to 48. The world is about to change forever.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore39172ShareShare1,251Share this postSteve Kirsch's newsletterRFK Jr. confirmed: 52 to 48. The world is about to change forever.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore39172Share
Re 51-47: Different vote counts were reported at first. The screenshot above from C-SPAN says 51-47. I think it settled down to 52-48 as the official count now.
I actually got down on my hands and knees this morning asking God to be with RFK and solidify his confirmation. One of the best days ever. The Reckoning has begun. Thank you God!