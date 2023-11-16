Jane Thomsen died unexpectedly on the same day as she got her first Pfizer shot in 2021. This has never been disclosed publicly until know, AFAIK. But why? Why didn't anyone say anything??

Jane Thomsen died unexpectedly on the same day as she got her first Pfizer shot: Aug 17, 2021.

Yet, there is no mention of the vaccine being involved in her death anywhere I could find. So her killer is free to kill again.

You can read her story here.

I found out about her vaccination status from a friend.

AFAIK, her family is saying nothing.

This is why these deaths keep happening. Everyone is afraid to mention the killer’s name.

There are thoughts and prayers, but why are they withholding information that could save people’s lives? How many more people have to die until people are not afraid to mention the most likely killer?

Minutes of the 2021 General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand

Summary

People are being killed by the vaccine, but nobody is fingering the killer.

This is going to end soon; within a few months at most.

We can now prove the deaths were not coincidences. How? Math! Stay tuned.

Share