Remembering Jane Thomsen of New Zealand
It is with great sadness that we share with you the sudden passing of New Zealand resident Jane Thomsen. Jane got her first shot of Pfizer on Aug 17, 2021 and died "unexpectedly" the same day!
Jane Thomsen died unexpectedly on the same day as she got her first Pfizer shot: Aug 17, 2021.
Yet, there is no mention of the vaccine being involved in her death anywhere I could find. So her killer is free to kill again.
You can read her story here.
I found out about her vaccination status from a friend.
AFAIK, her family is saying nothing.
This is why these deaths keep happening. Everyone is afraid to mention the killer’s name.
There are thoughts and prayers, but why are they withholding information that could save people’s lives? How many more people have to die until people are not afraid to mention the most likely killer?
Summary
People are being killed by the vaccine, but nobody is fingering the killer.
This is going to end soon; within a few months at most.
We can now prove the deaths were not coincidences. How? Math! Stay tuned.
Ardern ran NZ like a clot shot pogrom and now the whistle blowers are in hiding. While the public breast feeding cow has moved further up the Schwabgste pecking order her successor is proving doubly evil - it’s always prophetic to say be careful what you wish for ...
please Steve , did you change the DOD to anonymise this data ?
if so the real data of death was the 6th of August 2021, please confirm