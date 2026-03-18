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sandy
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End the Vaccine Carveout Act" (S. 3853, H.R. 9828) and "Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered (LIABLE) Act" (H.R. 1432). Also pass H.R. 7551.

Democracy.io makes contacting both your senators and your house representative at one time quick and easy.

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Bobby
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