Please sign the petition to end the liability shield
If you can only take one action this year, this should be your top choice.
Please sign now
Sign here. It takes less than a minute.
For the past 40 years, the system has been rigged.
They mandate the product… then give manufacturers zero liability when it harms you.
Organizations like the AAP push aggressive schedules while the companies behind them face no consequences—no matter what happens.
No accountability
No incentive to make safer products
Just guaranteed customers and zero risk
Why this moment matters
We’ve never had an opportunity like this in 40 years.
Majority public support for liability
Active legislation: S. 3853 (Rand Paul), H.R. 4668 (Gosar)
New leadership at HHS willing to challenge the system
This is real.
The time is NOW
We’re heading into midterms.
Politicians care about one thing: keeping their jobs.
That makes this the moment they’re most vulnerable to pressure.
Miss this window, and it’s gone.
What this does
This petition sends a signal:
Restore liability
Restore accountability
End mandates without recourse
Every signature matters.
Bottom line
Sign it
Share it.
Or sit it out and watch nothing change.
Now is the time.
Thank you for taking action!
Signed .
End the Vaccine Carveout Act" (S. 3853, H.R. 9828) and "Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered (LIABLE) Act" (H.R. 1432). Also pass H.R. 7551.
Democracy.io makes contacting both your senators and your house representative at one time quick and easy.
Signed