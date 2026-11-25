Please register to see Bad Medicine if it is playing on Dec 16 at a theater near youThis is a fabulous film. But some locations (listed in the article) are underfilled and they will cancel the screening. PLEASE buy a ticket now!Steve KirschNov 25, 20261171820SharePlay the trailer:These areas are at risk of cancellation. Link to Buy tickets for Dec 16 screening near youThanks!Share1171820Share
Thanks for listing the theaters that need tix sales Steve!
Blessed Thanksgiving to you and yours and the whole VSRF family!
DVDs will be shipped approximately 2 weeks after the Theatrical screening.
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