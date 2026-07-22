Executive summary

The 1986 Petition Substack was sent by one of my staff members without my express approval. I was shocked when I learned it had been launched as my last communication was this is NOT ready.

I am livid this happened and have notified my staff it must never happen again.

The article itself should have said: US only.

The survey itself should have said: US only.

The survey should have made it clear the phone number is optional and explained what the phone number would be used for.

There should be no CAPCHA because this was sent to my subscribers.

There should be no unexpected errors on form submission.

And so on.

And the very first time I saw the draft, it was missing a link to the survey which I pointed out.

I said this was not ready to be sent out.

The next thing I knew it was launched by a staff member.

Sadly, Substack allows anyone to edit drafts AND launch. No separate controls for launch.

Summary

I am very upset this happened.

A lot of you wrote in pointing out the errors. Thank you for doing that, I’m sorry this happened, and I have made it crystal clear this should never happen again.

Every VSRF staff member will be educated on this incident.

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