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Rickyrickardo's avatar
Rickyrickardo
3h

Thanks Steve, you are a hero.

Just lost a Son in Law to turboC. The mine made the miners take the jab as a requirement to remain employed. Thousands died.

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Lori's avatar
Lori
4h

Steve, if this is the worst thing that ever happens, we're good. Concentrate on feeling better and staying hydrated. Get better soon.

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