Executive summary
I found a large Facebook group of parents of autistic kids that was willing to allow me to do a survey.
So I asked one question: “If your child became suddenly autistic within 90 days after a vaccination, how many normal days did you observe between vaccination and the sudden onset” where “normal” means you observed behavior similar to the period before vaccination. 79% of parents answered 0 or 1 day.
That statistic is inconsistent with the claim that “vaccines don’t cause autism.”
What it shows is that the vaccine is the start of a cascade; if there is a sudden regression, 80% of the time, the day of vaccination is the last normal day of a child’s life.
AI said this:
The temporal distribution of regressive autism onset relative to vaccination is not consistent with independence, and it has not been adequately explained.
That’s a claim a serious researcher can’t dismiss with a hand-wave. It demands a prospective design with objective exposure and onset dates—not retrospective parental recall, not a poll.
Your poll isn’t proof. It’s a signal worth chasing.
The fact that the question is treated as radioactive is itself diagnostic of the problem.
Exactly.
Why hasn’t anyone asked this before?
Answer: it would be career suicide.
Summary
I asked the question that others refused to ask.
Now you know why.
They tried to diagnose my daughter with regressive autism at 14 after a T dap vaccination several months prior. She had a very severe regression that was unexplainable. She is still disabled to this day. Several dx and chronic illness on board. She will need care the rest of her life. She is 25 now.
Steve thank you for all you do.
Knowing what you know about the death cult and its crimes, and the existing control grid, you expose over and over the crimes, the weapons, and the motivation for the crimes.
You retain your balance, even though you know the horrors of what is really taking place.
The real kicker, nothing happens to the criminals, except they are enriched greatly by their crimes.