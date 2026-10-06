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SVK's avatar
SVK
2h

They tried to diagnose my daughter with regressive autism at 14 after a T dap vaccination several months prior. She had a very severe regression that was unexplainable. She is still disabled to this day. Several dx and chronic illness on board. She will need care the rest of her life. She is 25 now.

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Rich's avatar
Rich
1h

Steve thank you for all you do.

Knowing what you know about the death cult and its crimes, and the existing control grid, you expose over and over the crimes, the weapons, and the motivation for the crimes.

You retain your balance, even though you know the horrors of what is really taking place.

The real kicker, nothing happens to the criminals, except they are enriched greatly by their crimes.

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