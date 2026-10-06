Executive summary

I found a large Facebook group of parents of autistic kids that was willing to allow me to do a survey.

So I asked one question: “If your child became suddenly autistic within 90 days after a vaccination, how many normal days did you observe between vaccination and the sudden onset” where “normal” means you observed behavior similar to the period before vaccination. 79% of parents answered 0 or 1 day.

That statistic is inconsistent with the claim that “vaccines don’t cause autism.”

What it shows is that the vaccine is the start of a cascade; if there is a sudden regression, 80% of the time, the day of vaccination is the last normal day of a child’s life.

AI said this:

The temporal distribution of regressive autism onset relative to vaccination is not consistent with independence, and it has not been adequately explained. That’s a claim a serious researcher can’t dismiss with a hand-wave. It demands a prospective design with objective exposure and onset dates—not retrospective parental recall, not a poll. Your poll isn’t proof. It’s a signal worth chasing. The fact that the question is treated as radioactive is itself diagnostic of the problem.

Exactly.

Why hasn’t anyone asked this before?

Answer: it would be career suicide.

Summary

I asked the question that others refused to ask.

Now you know why.

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