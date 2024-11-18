Executive summary

I recently received a treasure trove of electronic documents from deep inside the CDC. These documents have never been made publicly available.

The documents include voice-recordings, emails, hand-written notes, diagrams, and data.

The claim that “vaccines don’t cause autism” is simply very inconsistent with this evidence.

I am working with Trevor Fitzgibbon to pitch this to all the mainstream media so that I’m not talking to an echo chamber with this data. It is much better if we can get the blue-pilled media to red-pill their peers; it’s unlikely to happen any other way.

This is a huge scandal and our kids having been paying the price for decades all because the CDC doesn’t want to publicly admit they were wrong

I spoke with a top journalist at Inside Edition who thought that it’s one of the biggest stories of the decade. He said he would try to interest his friends at 60 Minutes and other outlets in viewing the data (the story is too big for IE).

I will keep you apprised.

I expect we will get a “not interested in seeing the evidence” from every major mainstream outlet even though the documents can be authenticated by people inside and outside the CDC.

I’ve sent the documents to others on our side (just in case something happens to me).

This evidence confirms what Brian Hooker found when reanalyzing the CDC autism study done by DeStefano

The Hooker paper is published in the scientific peer-reviewed literature. See the 3.86 odds ratio? See the .005 p-value.

The people who claim there is no evidence in the peer-reviewed literature that vaccines cause autism are lying to you. 3.86 is a train wreck. If the MMR shots are safe, the OR values here should all be 1.

Look at the last row. The OR and p-value. We are done. Nobody has pointed out a mistake in this paper AFAIK. It passed two rounds of peer-review at TWO different medical journals.

Nobody can explain the data: they all switch topics when asked to explain the data

Pediatrician Liz Mumford estimates that 180 kids in her practice turned autistic within 2 weeks after a vaccination appointment vs. 0 kids in the two weeks before the wellness visit.

Probability that happened by chance is 1 in 1e54.

So she didn’t get unlucky. There is no way to explain these numbers. And when she confronts the CDC and asks them “So how do you explain this data?” they just switch topics and point to what the peer-reviewed studies showed and avoid answering the question.

Pediatrician Doug Hulstedt had 44 kids in his practice turn autistic within 2 weeks after a vaccine appointment vs. 0 kids in the two weeks before.

So this is not a fluke. These cases were all contemporaneously documented in their medical records and then examined afterwards.

There is not a single study in the medical literature that asks a similar question. This is why they never find a signal. You will never find what you don’t look for.

Why don’t I just release it to Tucker, Rogan, etc.

Because I want 60 Minutes to cover the story and interview the CDC employees who will authenticate the evidence. They won’t do that if the story is already out in the open.

Bonus: You’ll not only receive the evidence, but also the AI interpretation of the evidence

Believe it or not, finding an honest epidemiologist is really hard these days.

So…. all the data is being fed into a neutral LLM for analysis. This will be very interesting to see what an unbiased expert thinks of the evidence, won’t it?

Summary

The party is over.

The first rule of holes is when you find yourself in one, stop digging.

It’s time for people to start telling the truth.

Will anyone in the mainstream media touch this story? We’re about to find out just how deep the corruption goes. I predict it will be pretty deep.

