Joel Embiid is right: everything happens for a reason, including Bell’s palsy. In this article, I’ll present the data. You decide.

Executive summary

The medical community, including NASEM (the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, Medicine) have determined that the COVID vaccines do NOT cause GBS, Bell’s palsy (and hundreds of other side effects).

In this article, I will show you official government data that simply cannot be explained if that is true.

This new evidence, most of which has been available in plain sight for years, will blow your mind. It has never been shown publicly before, as far as I know, even though it is in plain sight.

The bottom line is that for some reason, nearly all the scientific studies that investigate harms from the COVID vaccine never seem to be able to find any safety signals even when those signals are undeniable.

This means we should never rely on any scientific studies about the safety of the COVID vaccines until these fundamental flaws are discovered, acknowledged, and fixed.

The official US government evidence in plain sight is undeniable

If the COVID vaccines are so safe, why are the rates of adverse event reports for many conditions nearly solely associated with one vaccine: the COVID vaccine?

The charts below are the VAERS data for over 30 years of every vaccine type.

The numbers are not higher for the COVID vaccines because of the number of doses delivered. There have been far more flu vaccines delivered than COVID vaccines since it’s an annual shot.

About 150M flu shots are given every year vs. 680M COVID shots delivered. So in the past 30 years, that’s 4.5B shots. So there should be 6X as many events for any background disease tallied against the flu shots than the COVID shots.

And nearly everyone gets all the childhood vaccines. For some vaccines it’s 4 or 5 doses. So it’s roughly 4*340M = 1.3B shots for each of the vaccines with 4 doses.

If the COVID vaccine isn’t causing these conditions, then

Why are these conditions repeatedly arising after the shots are given? Why are the rates dependent on which vaccine was administered? If the cause is background, vaccine types given to people during the same time periods (such as the childhood vaccines) should have a similar safety profile. Why is the COVID vaccine the “market leader”? For GBS, 42% of all cases were associated with the COVID vaccine. For Bell’s palsy, 98% of all cases in the history of VAERS were associated with the COVID vaccines. If vaccines aren’t causing this, how do we explain the differential here? Why, when we look at the “gold standard” Medicare data, does the rate of Bell’s palsy monotonically decline after a shot is given? Why isn’t it flat??

GBS: 42% of all cases were associated with the COVID vaccine

There was no other vaccine with more GBS cases, including the flu vaccine. Yet, it is recognized that the flu vaccine CAUSES GBS (more on that below). And 6X more flu shots have been given than COVID shots.

So how can the COVID event count be greater than the flu number? Can someone explain that one for me? Please???

COVID and flu shots cause GBS. It’s completely obvious. There is no other way to interpret this data. If these were simply background events, they would be proportional to the number of shots delivered. See the graphs on congenital conditions later.

98% of the Bell’s palsy cases in VAERS are associated with the COVID vaccines

If nothing vaccine specific is going on, and this is all just normal background, we’d expect the rates of Bell’s palsy to be comparable to the Guillain-Barre numbers at 42% of all total reports.

But nope, the numbers are strikingly different!

If the COVID shots aren’t causing Bell’s palsy (BP), then why are 98% of all BP cases in the 30 year history of VAERS associated with the COVID shots?

I know there must be an explanation because our top scientists tell us definitively the shots aren’t causing this. Got it. So how do you explain this??? I really want to know.

98% of all cases of BP ever reported in the 30+ history of VAERS were associated with the COVID vaccine. If the COVID shots don’t cause BP, why the discrepancy?

100% of the aortic aneurysm cases …

Why is it even higher for an aortic aneurysm? 100% of the VAERS cases in the 30 year history are from ONE vaccine type: COVID. Explain that for me.

Remember: the CDC says this is NOT caused by the shots.

OK… if it isn’t caused by the shots, HOW DO YOU EXPLAIN THIS??

100% of the afib cases…

Same deal with afib. Afib happens right after people get these shots. If these are just coincidences, why are they ONLY happening after the COVID shots?

100% of the deep vein thrombosis (DVT) cases

Are you getting the idea? 100% of the DVT cases reported in the history of VAERS are associated with the COVID vaccine. That’s stunning.

100% of the stoke cases

You can’t make this stuff up. Anyone can verify this. I don’t want to spread misinformation. I’ve been pleading for an explanation, but nobody will talk to me about it.

96% of the dementia cases

It’s not as bad for dementia. Only 96% of all cases.

83% of the cardiac arrest cases

Cardiac arrest is an “electrical” problem. The COVID vaccines account for 83% of all cases in VAERS.

96% of the heart attacks

Heart attacks are a plumbing problem. Clotting causes this. Way higher percentage for the COVID vaccines here since the COVID vaccines are well known to cause clotting. The CDC will never acknowledge that. IT IS SO OBVIOUS. Look at the graph.

98% of the myocarditis cases

This is a positive control since we know the COVID vaccines cause myocarditis. This shows the VAERS data isn’t random.

85% of all bleeding in the brain cases are from the COVID shots

Rates for the COVID shots are 10X higher than any other vaccine, even though other vaccines have been given to more people. It’s 13.5x higher than the flu vaccines which have been given to 6X more people, so we’re looking at a rate that is close to 100X higher than the flu vaccine. Why would this depend on which shots were given?

65% of all VAERS cases are from the COVID shots

The chart below shows that the COVID vaccines are the most dangerous vaccines of all time.

Far more flu shots have been given over 30 years than COVID shots. But look at the numbers.

It’s not even a close call. If you were to stop just one vaccine on this list, which vaccine would it be?? If you think it is some other vaccine, then you can get a job at the CDC!!

Negative control: metal poisoning: less than 4% of the total cases!

The COVID vaccine is not likely to cause metal poisoning. If all vaccines are safe, then the rates of this symptom should be proportional to the total number of reports for each vaccine. IT IS NOT. THIS IS A HUGE PROBLEM. It means that they’ve been lying to us about how safe the vaccines are.

Measles is another negative control: just 14% of the reports in VAERS are from the COVID shots

Choosing another virus as a negative control is a pretty good choice. And as you can see, the COVID vaccine doesn’t cause measles (but it may make you more susceptible to getting any virus).

Just 14% of the measles causes in VAERS is associated with the COVID vaccine. Guess which vaccine is associated with the most measles cases?

MAJOR CAVEATS in interpreting the VAERS data

If you do a search on ankle fracture, you’ll find most of the reports are associated with the COVID vaccine. Why is that?

Unlike the other conditions listed here, there is no mechanism of action for a DIRECT EFFECT. When you read the reports, you find that people who got the COVID shot fainted and fell leading to the ankle fracture.

Also, because 65% of all reports are from the COVID vaccines (because they are so dangerous), a lot of symptoms that are pure background will get swept along for the ride and reported proportional to the number of COVID reports. That’s why I highlighted symptoms where >65% of all reports are from the COVID vaccine.

Also, suppose people with diabetes are 100X more likely to be injured by the COVID vaccines. Then it will look like the COVID vaccines cause diabetes, but that may not be true. Correlation isn’t causation.

To have causation, we must satisfy the 5 Bradford Hill criteria.

For the conditions I listed above where nearly all the cases are associated with the COVID shots, this is true because these conditions which were not present before the shots repeatedly arose shortly after the shots were given. That’s the gist of the causality test.

Here’s another good indicator that we aren’t being fooled by the VAERS data. I did a query on all possible “congenital ….” conditions: Congenital abdominal hernia or Congenital absence of bile ducts or Congenital absence of cranial vault or Congenital adrenal gland hypoplasia or Congenital amputation or Congenital anomaly or Congenital aortic anomaly or Congenital aortic stenosis or Congenital aortic valve incompetence or Congenital aplastic anaemia or Congenital arterial malformation or Congenital aural fistula or Congenital bladder anomaly or Congenital brain damage or Congenital cardiovascular anomaly or [lots more omitted] …. Congenital umbilical hernia or Congenital ureterocele or Congenital ureteropelvic junction obstruction or Congenital ureterovesical junction anomaly or Congenital uterine anomaly or Congenital vesicoureteric reflux.

The result was this graph showing only 32% of the VAERS reports were associated with the COVID vaccine. So this is a good way to estimate the “background noise” profile of the reports. When we see deviations from the “background,” that’s when we should pay very serious attention.

So we can use the congenital reports as a crude way to normalize the numbers we observe relative to the total number of reports of other vaccine types.

Graph of congenital conditions by vaccine. Since there are 6X more flu shots than COVID shots, the reporting rate for COVID vaccines is clearly lower than for other vaccines in VAERS. Most people think it is the other way around.

Autism is another negative control: just 1% of the VAERS cases associated with the COVID vaccines!!

The MMR shots are associated with 61% of all the autism reports in VAERS.

The COVID shots are associated with 1% of all autism cases reported in VAERS.

The flu vaccine was associated with just 3% of all autism cases reported in VAERS.

How the heck is that possible??

There are way more flu vaccines given to kids than the 2 MMR shots. And the flu shots are given at the same ages in life as the MMR shots. So if the vaccine type doesn’t matter, we should be seeing way more autism from the flu vaccine than the MMR vaccine. But we don’t. So vaccine type matters which means vaccines cause autism. THERE IS NO OTHER OPTION.

Yet, according to “science,” vaccines don’t cause autism.

OK, so if there is no causal relationship, how do we explain the disparity?

Science doesn’t allow you to ignore data you don’t like that doesn’t fit your hypothesis. A lot of “scientists” don’t realize that. You HAVE to be able to explain ALL the data, not just the data you don’t like.

Dismissing the VAERS data with a “hand-waving argument” that it is unreliable is completely unacceptable. IT IS THE OFFICIAL VACCINE SAFETY REPORTING SYSTEM OF THE US GOVERNMENT and most of the reports are submitted by healthcare professionals. If you are dismissing the VAERS data, you are not a scientist. You are a narrative pusher who discards data inconsistent with your hypothesis, just like Ancel Keys did (and fooled the scientific community for decades).

The MMR vaccine is causing 61% of the autism reports. The COVID vaccine is causing just 1%. If vaccines aren’t causing autism, this chart is IMPOSSIBLE to explain.

Anecdotes also confirm what we see in VAERS. Are you surprised?

The reliability of the VAERS data is supported by observations by doctors.

Washington dentist Brady Smith had just 2 patients in his entire 15-year career with BP and both of them got BP within hours after their COVID shot?

If this was a random occurrence, the chance of that happening is less than 1 in a billion. So it seems unlikely this happened by chance.

Even if I interviewed every person in the US, it’s unlikely I would have been able to find an anecdote like that if the vaccines were safe.

This happened. It’s verifiable. How does “science” explain that?

Also, if there is evidence showing that the rates of these events are uniformly distributed in time after the shot (which they should be if the vaccines aren’t causing them), then where is it and why is nobody showing it? Nobody does the plots of rates over time; they always just pick a fixed time period and do an IRR (incidence rate ratio) calculation. And, more importantly, why doesn’t anyone want to gather such data and publicly release it like I did here. After the NASEM report came out, I did a survey as a sanity check on their results and found that the reality didn’t match the rhetoric; not even close. Couldn’t find anyone willing to replicate my results. They don’t want to look. If I’m wrong, SHOW ME THE RIGHT ANSWER. Instead, I’m told I’m wrong based on what to them is a flawed methodology. I’m always open to seeing more accurate numbers, and it’s frustrating because everyone is hiding the “real” numbers from me (and they won’t tell me what they are!).

I personally know a very prominent doctor at UCSF who got afib immediately after his COVID shot, had it repaired, then got another COVID shot and got afib again right after the second shot. His young healthy son also died shortly after the shots. Today, he firmly believes the COVID shots caused his afib and his son’s death. Will he speak out and let others no? No chance. He is too embarrassed to admit he was wrong.

There are thousands of stories like these that are impossible to explain away. Here are 738 stories you can read for yourself for people injured with COVID side effects that the NASEM says either are “inconclusive” or “does not cause.”

The “gold-standard” US Medicare data also shows a temporal association with the shot!

If the shots don’t cause Bell’s palsy, then the rates of Bell’s palsy relative to the date of a COVID shot should be completely flat because Bell’s palsy is not seasonal.

Does this graph look flat to you?

Bell’s palsy cases reported after COVID shot #1. If the vaccine isn’t causing Bell’s palsy, why isn’t this line flat? Apparently, nobody in the mainstream scientific community is interested in answering that question for some reason.

It doesn’t look flat to me, but heck, I’m just a dumb engineer with a couple of science degrees from MIT. MIT subsequently has labeled me a “misinformation superspreader.” Thanks to MIT, when you type in “misinformation superspreader” into Google, I’m the top hit. It’s nice to be finally internationally recognized for my work on challenging government narratives which now comprises almost 1,500 articles on Substack.

Have you seen the plot above before?

Of course not!!!

This data, which was given to me by a whistleblower who works at HHS, is always kept hidden by the government. ALWAYS.

If the vaccines are so safe, why do they have to hide this data? Why doesn’t the CDC invite people like me to query the data in Medicare, Medicaid, VSD, etc. anytime we want?

The answer is easy: it would destroy all confidence in the medical community.

If you think my chart is wrong, then why hasn’t anyone published the “correct” chart showing that the Medicare data shows the rates of Bell’s palsy after the shot is a flat line?

So you can see why it’s important to keep that data hidden. You don’t really want to know the truth, do you?

GBS is a “table injury” for the flu vax. This means that the US government concedes that the flu vax causes GBS. But the COVID vax is MUCH worse, yet there is no causal relationship according to the CDC and NASEM.

The US government officially admits that the flu vaccine causes GBS. It’s right there in the VICP table. A “table injury” means if you got the side effect in the listed window, you get compensation.

They only do that when there is proven causality.

VICP program table injuries for the flu shots show GBS is acknowledged as being caused by the flu vaccine because it’s in the table. So it is eligible for compensation.

The VAERS data confirms the VICP decision to include this in the table, but it shows that the effect is even larger for the COVID vaccine as shown in the chart above.

Yet, the CDC and even the NASEM tell us that the COVID vaccines do not cause GBS.

Either they do or they don’t. It’s important to resolve that. But we aren’t allowed to engage with them to have a discussion.

Were all these injuries worth the benefit?

In a word: NO!

There is no benefit as was accidentally shown in a paper published in JAMA. Along with Paul Marik, I’ve written a letter to the editor and submitted it to JAMA. I’m sure they will reject it because it wasn’t timely. That’s the way science works. If you don’t dispute it in time, you’re out of luck.

In that paper, they looked at the vaccine profile of people hospitalized for the flu vs. COVID. The numbers for each vaccine in the two columns were nearly identical.

That is either the most amazing coincidence of all time, or the COVID shots don’t work.

Which one do you think is more likely?

I’m willing to put my money where my mouth is. Why aren’t they?

I’m willing to bet anyone in the world up to $1M (minimum $25,000 to enable anyone to challenge me) that COVID vaccines can cause Bell’s palsy. Any takers?

Think about that. If the vaccines are so safe, why doesn’t anyone want to take my money?? And it’s so darn easy too: all you have to do is explain why 98% of the Bell’s palsy cases reported in VAERS are associated with ONE vaccine in the last 35 years?

Doesn’t anyone trust the medical community OR the National Academies?

Surely, there must be at least ONE person who thinks they are telling the truth? These are highly respected organizations! Or at least they were highly respected.

How can I be right and the National Academies be wrong? I’m a “misinformation superspreader!”

All the trolls on X say I’m wrong, citing no evidence. So here’s a perfect opportunity to make a lot of money quickly. The trolls will back you up.

To accept my offer, just use the contact me form.

Science is supposed to be about finding the truth, not supporting false government narratives

Science is all about hypotheses that explain the data.

The data is in VAERS showing injuries ONLY associated with ONE vaccine.

The reason the medical community avoids the VAERS data is simply that it is an inconvenient truth, so they try to gaslight people into ignoring it.

If the VAERS data is meaningless, then why is the US government spending millions of dollars every year maintaining it? And where is the BETTER publicly available vaccine surveillance system?

There was a “better VAERS,” but the CDC killed the project. It was called ESP:VAERS program and RFK Jr. mentioned in his book, “The Real Anthony Fauci” on page 73 at the top? ESP:VAERS used new technology to more accurately assess vaccine injuries.

Why? The CDC didn’t like what it showed (that all vaccines were unsafe). You can’t make this stuff up. You really can’t.

Silence from the vice-chair at NASEM. They just don’t want to talk about any evidence that shows that THEY are the real misinformation superspreaders.

I’ve reached out to Cornell Professor Anne Bass, the vice-chair of the committee that wrote the vaccine report.

She refuses to engage in any dialog to explain how the VAERS data is consistent with their conclusions. They just don’t want to know they are wrong. Their approach to challenge is simply to ignore it.

I wrote this on April 18, 2024, more than a month ago. No response.

Summary

You cannot trust definitive statements made by the National Academies. They are flat out wrong in saying these injuries are NOT caused by the COVID vaccines. And none of them realize they are wrong. They don’t want to hear it. It’s a head in the sand approach to science.

You cannot trust the CDC, FDA, and medical community who all remain silent and refuse to explain this data. I’ve reached out many times to the FDA to have a discussion so they can explain why I am wrong, AND THEY REFUSE EVERY TIME.

If they want to stop misinformation, they can do it in a heartbeat: just explain the data. Why is that so hard?

You cannot trust the studies in the peer reviewed journals nearly all of which fail to find these obvious safety issues.

So you can’t trust any of these experts or authorities.

So who can you trust? The so-called misinformation spreaders, of course! But more importantly, you should trust data which is not subject to manipulation and selection such as data you collect yourself (being careful to adjust for biases) and certain government databases.

The COVID vaccines are unsafe and provide no benefits. It is deplorable that all of these respected institutions are incapable of finding and/or admitting the truth. That’s a huge problem.

Even worse is that members of the mainstream medical community completely avoid all opportunities to resolve these discrepancies in a public dialog with those who disagree. This results in huge numbers of unnecessary deaths. For example, Paul Offit recently estimated that 200,000 to 300,000 people died in the US due to misinformation (I’ll be writing about this soon).

Whose fault is that? It’s the people who refuse to show up to resolve the dispute in a civil discussion with their peers in a public forum so that the public can hear both sides of the issue from experts.

They screwed up big time with these vaccines and the sooner admit that their methodologies, studies, and recommendations were deeply flawed, the better.

The first rule of holes is when you find yourself in one, stop digging.

P.S. If you like articles like this that expose the truth and you’re not already a paying subscriber, please consider subscribing to support my work and help me have the funds to get the word out. Thanks. It’s only $5/mo or $50/year.