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pete
1h

I used ti be a fellow of the AAP which means l had to pass the certification of the American Board of Pediatrics ( AKA testing racket ). Both organizations were incorrect on covid therapy and covid shots. Im proud to say that l left them because of THEIR Covid misinformation

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pete
38m

Thanks Steve. The American Academy of Physicians and Surgeons is an option for those that want to remaim certified without jumping through the hoops that the ABP keeps adding.

AAPS is much more conservative than the AMA and the AAP .

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