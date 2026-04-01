Executive summary

Pro-vaccine doctors are declaring victory with a new case-control study from Canada published in PLOS. The study shows a 43% lower risk of sudden death in those aged 12 to 50 in 2021 and 2022.

AI didn’t think highly of the study pointing out how the results were unreliable and neither did I.

I did two litmus tests to check the claims since reality is usually more accurate than studies.

I was unable to find any paramedic in the US who experienced lower sudden death rates post COVID shots. Neither could anyone else. If you know of a paramedic who noticed a 43% lower risk of death, please let me know in the comments. Professor Morris says paramedics are unreliable compared to studies where they use statistical tricks to “adjust” the numbers. Got that? Trust the statistical manipulations and ignore reality observed by medical professionals. I did the query for the same ICD codes as used in the studies and I found a record high number of sudden deaths in 2021 (and close to record high in 2022). So the actual recorded deaths in the US were actually 43% higher, not lower. But of course, those numbers are before statistical manipulation. But these are FULL POPULATION numbers, so statistical manipulation isn’t really needed (other than to adjust 1% for a population increase).

In short, reality doesn’t match the rhetoric.

This doesn’t seem to phase any of the proponents of the study. Are you surprised?

Where are the paramedics who are seeing lower sudden deaths?

Here’s how the “experts” gaslight people:

All I asked for is the name of a paramedic who saw deaths go down, but apparently we aren’t supposed to have critical thinking skills and we should just shut up and trust the studies. Note how neither poster was able to produce a paramedic who saw deaths go down. And neither poster seems to have a real name. Neither posted the CDC data. I had to do that myself.

They want you to believe you can have a massive decrease in death and don’t worry that first responders are seeing the opposite.

Someone is lying to you.

Official CDC death numbers from CDC MCOD database

Note the record high number of deaths in 2021 (32,078 which is 45% higher than the baseline of 22K in 2018 and 2019) and near-record higher in 2022.

Query criteria was the same as used in the paper (I took it from the supplement):

Fact checkers welcome!

Find the paramedic who saw a significant decrease in sudden deaths since the COVID shots rolled out.

Show me the same CDC query showing a 20% or more DECREASE in those codes taken from the paper in 2021 and 2022 vs. the 2018/2019 baseline (or even the 2020 baseline).

Summary

Doctors believe studies that are consistent with their belief system and do not seem to be bothered that the objective reality isn’t consistent with the study claims.

If the study is right, we’d expect a significant drop in sudden death numbers. We saw a significant increase.

I’m still waiting to talk to the parametric who witnessed a decrease in sudden deaths post rollout. That paramedic doesn’t seem to exist anywhere in the world, but this doesn’t seem to bother Professor Morris who sees no issue with this lack of real-world confirmation from first responders.

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