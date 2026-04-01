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Gerald Machnee's avatar
Gerald Machnee
4d

I have never seen even ONE credible "study" in Canada regarding covid. There were some "studies" on Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine that were poorly done which looked like planned failures.

I do not know how they counted the deaths, but it was difficult to report injuries from the injections (I will not call them "vaccines"). Many were refused. I know enough people who died suddenly or from lack of treatment (IVM and HCQ are essentially BANNED in Canada). In today's news the government has taken over the claims for injuries. The company doing it spent most of the budget on their administration. In addition, many people were refused.

https://www.winnipegfreepress.com/arts-and-life/life/health/2026/03/31/federal-government-taking-over-vaccine-injury-compensation-looks-to-address-backlog

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SmellTheCoffee's avatar
SmellTheCoffee
5d

INSANITY INSANITY... soccer pitch deaths and those dying alone in their cars , homes , businesses ALL since the roll out here of the “DNA contaminated , experimental , magnetic, mRNA , human host gene altering, thrombosis forming injection Completely refute this .GRRRR

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