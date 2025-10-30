Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jtrudel trudelgroup.com's avatar
jtrudel trudelgroup.com
just now

I'm shocked. SHOCKED, I TELL YOU.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jaynee Beach's avatar
Jaynee Beach
4m

You would love Gavin de Becker’s book “Forbidden Facts.”

I’m planning to publish a review of the book, but I’d love to hear what you think!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Kirsch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture