My next startup: next-generation digital identity that preserves your privacy like no other system in the world
Imagine an identity with no username, no password, no PIN code, no 6 digit codes, no email, no phone. No shared secrets. No entity who can shut off your account. Everything is encrypted.
Executive summary
In my spare time, I’ve been working on an idea for a new startup to create a tamper-resistant, secure next-generation digital identity that is also really easy to use.
No username, no password. No PIN code. No six-digit code. No email or phone required to create an account or maintain an account.
I’m keeping this under wraps for now; I’m only sharing it with my paid subscribers. Thank you for your support.