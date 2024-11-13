It doesn’t get any clearer than this. They are promoting masks and COVID vaccination on their website rather than admitting to the public that they got it wrong on both and THEIR OWN DATA (wastewater, infected % vaccinated, and case fatality rate) proves it. But they believe the CDC and anyone who challenges the CDC is not worth responding to. Are we clear?

I received this email and sent the email below in response, attaching the formal complaint that I posted in an earlier Substack.

The email I received

From: Preminger, Steve <steve.preminger@ceo.sccgov.org>

Sent: Monday, November 4, 2024 12:04 PM

To: Steve Kirsch

Subject: Your recent communications with the County's Public Health Department

Dear Steve,

Thanks for reaching out to the County with your inquiry. Rather than addressing the inaccurate assertions that you made about the County’s public health information on our web site, let me reiterate the County’s commitment to provide information based on proven, well-documented science. As I previously noted to you, the County has already responded to your requests and has nothing else to add.

We need to devote our limited resources by following sound public health and CDC-based science. So, rather than devote staff time responding to this or future communications, let me close how I finished my last email to you July 12, which is to say that we will not be responding further to your Covid vaccine-related questions.

Respectfully,

Steve

Steve Preminger

Director, Civic and Community Engagement

County Government Center, Eleventh Floor, East Wing

70 West Hedding Street

San Jose, CA 95110

Steve Kirsch voicemail message left for Sean Woodland (media relations at SCC PHD):

“I am just following up my earlier message to you about the data posted on the website showing that the case fatality rate actually increased after the vaccine rolled up. And I was wondering if you can explain that because there seems to be a pretty good cause and effect there, it just does not make any sense that case fatality rate which was stable then suddenly decides to take a jump after the vaccines roll out. There was not a new variant. So, I was just wondering if you could explain that to me because it certainly looks like the vaccine caused it, but if there was not that I would like to know what it was. And if you could just get back to me with the answer, I would sure appreciate it.

Thanks." October 28, 2024

The email I sent in response

Steve,

Responding to my questions with “No comment” is hardly satisfactory. I realize that works for you, but it doesn’t for me nor does it work for the vast majority of my nearly 1 million followers.

The head of the FDA has said “Misinformation costs lives.”

I have asked you and the County to explain why my interpretation is wrong so I can correct my posts.

You have completely ducked providing any explanation whatsoever.

Therefore, there is no evidence that anything I’ve said is wrong, so I will keep saying what I have found.

IF YOU WANT TO STOP THE MISINFORMATION and save lives, all you have to do is explain why I got it wrong.

Your refusal to do that simply creates more misinformation.

Why are you and the health department incapable of explaining the data?

I’ve attached the formal complaint I’ve made.

How about we have a 1 hour meeting recorded so you can explain to me and my followers how I got it wrong?

You’ll save lives.

-steve

Summary

The response will be the same as it always is… which is ostensibly, “We believe the CDC so you must be wrong and we don’t want to talk about it so go away.”

This is a government that will not listen and not look at their own data. When credibly challenged, they duck and run for cover.

There is not a single person in the Santa Clara County government who will look at their own data. They all don’t want to talk about it.

Share