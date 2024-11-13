My latest email to Santa Clara County
Does it take an act of Congress to get a civil dialog nowadays??
I received this email and sent the email below in response, attaching the formal complaint that I posted in an earlier Substack.
The email I received
From: Preminger, Steve <steve.preminger@ceo.sccgov.org>
Sent: Monday, November 4, 2024 12:04 PM
To: Steve Kirsch
Subject: Your recent communications with the County's Public Health Department
Dear Steve,
Thanks for reaching out to the County with your inquiry. Rather than addressing the inaccurate assertions that you made about the County’s public health information on our web site, let me reiterate the County’s commitment to provide information based on proven, well-documented science. As I previously noted to you, the County has already responded to your requests and has nothing else to add.
We need to devote our limited resources by following sound public health and CDC-based science. So, rather than devote staff time responding to this or future communications, let me close how I finished my last email to you July 12, which is to say that we will not be responding further to your Covid vaccine-related questions.
Respectfully,
Steve
Steve Preminger
Director, Civic and Community Engagement
County Government Center, Eleventh Floor, East Wing
70 West Hedding Street
San Jose, CA 95110
Steve Kirsch voicemail message left for Sean Woodland (media relations at SCC PHD):
“I am just following up my earlier message to you about the data posted on the website showing that the case fatality rate actually increased after the vaccine rolled up. And I was wondering if you can explain that because there seems to be a pretty good cause and effect there, it just does not make any sense that case fatality rate which was stable then suddenly decides to take a jump after the vaccines roll out. There was not a new variant. So, I was just wondering if you could explain that to me because it certainly looks like the vaccine caused it, but if there was not that I would like to know what it was. And if you could just get back to me with the answer, I would sure appreciate it.
Thanks." October 28, 2024
The email I sent in response
Steve,
Responding to my questions with “No comment” is hardly satisfactory. I realize that works for you, but it doesn’t for me nor does it work for the vast majority of my nearly 1 million followers.
The head of the FDA has said “Misinformation costs lives.”
I have asked you and the County to explain why my interpretation is wrong so I can correct my posts.
You have completely ducked providing any explanation whatsoever.
Therefore, there is no evidence that anything I’ve said is wrong, so I will keep saying what I have found.
IF YOU WANT TO STOP THE MISINFORMATION and save lives, all you have to do is explain why I got it wrong.
Your refusal to do that simply creates more misinformation.
Why are you and the health department incapable of explaining the data?
I’ve attached the formal complaint I’ve made.
How about we have a 1 hour meeting recorded so you can explain to me and my followers how I got it wrong?
You’ll save lives.
-steve
Summary
The response will be the same as it always is… which is ostensibly, “We believe the CDC so you must be wrong and we don’t want to talk about it so go away.”
This is a government that will not listen and not look at their own data. When credibly challenged, they duck and run for cover.
There is not a single person in the Santa Clara County government who will look at their own data. They all don’t want to talk about it.
Steve, It’s the same the world over. Here in New Zealand we have 123 members in our Parliament, representing six different parties. I used to correspond with many of them regularly. Not a single one will even respond any more, let alone actually engage in a discussion. Local government is the same. Most of the time I don’t even get a notice of receipt or acknowledgement. It seems to be a “disease” that affects people who go into public office these days. I actually knew personally a couple of the people newly elected last year, and had some hope that they might make a difference. But even they don’t talk to me any more. And it’s not just me - other individuals and organisations are treated the same. It almost makes me want to stand for office and try to find out first hand what happens.
Didn't you say you were filing a lawsuit, Steve? What's the progress there? Hmm, can we brainstorm and think of other ways that they might experience consequences for their actions? What if one million Steve Kirsch followers flooded their email accounts with complaints or filed formal complaints?