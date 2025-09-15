Can you tell which cohort got the vaccine? The first 5 months were a very low COVID period. Then came the high COVID period. The boosters rolled out in late 2021. The cohorts are different sizes but the birth dates were picked to match deaths/week during the non-COVID baseline period.

Can your friends tell which cohort was vaccinated with 2 doses (and possibly 3)?

Full data in my KCOR repository on Github.

Share