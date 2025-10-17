Executive summary

Scientists never seem to be interested in any data that shows the opposite of what they write.

Maybe it is time to redefine the term scientist as “someone using scientific methods possessing an unfailing belief in the correctness of their work with a demonstrated unwillingness to consider any credible data that clearly shows that they might have got it completely wrong.”

I have other possible definitions in this article. You’ll love the list I’ve assembled.

The BMJ editorial

I read this

which concludes:

“The risks of remaining unvaccinated are clear and far outweigh the unknown benefits of re-vaccinating the general population. Rapid scale-up of vaccination coverage globally remains the most urgent public health priority.”

The first sentence is nonsensical. How can clear risks outweigh the weight of something that is unknown?!?!

The second sentence about scaling up the COVID shots being the most urgent priority I have an even bigger problem with.

So I wrote this email.

I’m just documenting that we DID let these people know that the most reliable data we have disagrees with what they are saying.

But they they just hate it when the data doesn’t support what they claim.

Our friend Jake Scott is first author on this paper. Muge has an h-index of 42 which is very respectable.

Honest scientists would respond and explore the best dataset to see what it reveals.

Sadly, I am still looking for an honest scientist among those advocating for the COVID shots. Please let me know in the comments if you know of one.

Alternative definitions of scientists

Here are a few aphoristic versions in different tones — choose the one that best fits your intent, or I can refine further:

1. Mencken-style (biting and sardonic):

A scientist is a man who worships evidence—provided it confirms his funding proposal.

2. Twain-style (dry wit, worldly observation):

A scientist is one who doubts everything, except his own conclusions.

3. Philosophical (stoic clarity):

Science begins in humility and ends in pride. The true scientist stops before the second step.

4. Modern satirical definition:

Scientist, n. — A person trained to seek the truth until finding it becomes professionally inconvenient.

5. Political-tinged realism:

A scientist is a bureaucrat armed with a hypothesis and a grant, defending both as if they were holy scripture.

Scientist (n.)

A modern priest of certainty; ordained by peer review, funded by industry, and excommunicating heretics in the name of progress.

Scientist (n.)

One who begins with curiosity and ends with consensus.

See also: bureaucrat, pharmacologist, grant recipient.

Scientist (n.)

A professional skeptic toward everyone’s data but his own.

Scientist (n.)

A person employed to prove what has already been decided.

Scientist (n.)

A once-noble seeker of truth, now a certified defender of it.

Scientist (n.)

An alchemist with better funding and worse imagination.

