This is Jack Leeming, editor at Nature

Dear Jack,



I just saw an email from my friend Peter McCullough about your Substack article.

If you type in “misinformation superspreader” into Google, I’m the top hit. Used to be #1, now at #2.

I’ve written over 1,800 articles on Substack exposing vaccines as neither safe nor effective.

If I am endangering lives, I think it is important that I be exposed, don’t you think?

I am the world expert on the COVID dataset published by the Czech Republic. It’s official government data. And it’s legit. The signal is undeniable.

There is a reason that no epidemiologist in the world has done a risk/benefit assessment on the data. Do you know what it is?

It’s because the data shows that the COVID vaccine was all risk and no benefit. It’s right there in the data if you are smart enough to know how to analyze the data.



I invented a new analysis method to accurately assess the data, KCOR, fully documented on Github. Even pro-vax Grok couldn’t find any hole in it. It shows the COVID shots were deadly, just like the Levi/Ladapo paper showed. Why isn’t Nature publishing THAT paper? It’s had FIVE DESK REJECTIONS…. Why? Because it is “out of scope.” Seriously??!?!? Five rejections for “out of scope”? Are you kidding me?

NOBODY IN THE WORLD WITH ANY ACADEMIC CREDENTIALS IN EPIDEMIOLOGY IS WILLING TO CHALLENGE ME IN A LIVE DEBATE ON THE CZECH DATA WHICH IS THE **BEST** DATASET IN THE WORLD: PUBLICLY AVAILABLE, RECORD-LEVEL DATA, AND IT’S NOT CORRUPTED. IT TELLS THE TRUTH.

So why will nobody debate me live? Because they would be CRUSHED and exposed as the real misinformation spreaders.



I’ve got an BS and MS from MIT. My h-index is 8 but that’s because I became a tech entrepreneur and made over $100M in my startups which included 2 billion dollar companies (Frame and Infoseek).



So, do the world a favor. Find someone to challenge me ON THE DATA and let’s expose to the public whether I’m right or I’m wrong.

If you really want to STOP MISINFORMATION, that’s the way to do it: OPEN, TRANSPARENT SCIENTIFIC PUBLIC DEBATE.



Too bad other countries don’t make THEIR data public, isn’t it?



The real misinformation spreaders NEVER call for public transparency of databases like the Czech Republic did.



The data is there. WHY CAN’T WE HAVE A PUBLIC DEBATE ON WHAT THE DATA SAYS between people who know the data???



YOU WILL NEVER STOP THE MISINFORMATION BY REFUSING TO ENGAGE IN OPEN SCIENTIFIC DEBATE.

LET’S SETTLE THIS NOW.



The two most important topics:



1. What does the only publicly available record-level data reveal about the safety and efficacy of the COVID mRNA vaccines?

2. Do vaccines cause autism

—steve



I got an immediate reply!

Thanks for your email.

I’m out of the office, back on Wednesday 8th October.

Best wishes

Jack

--

Jack Leeming

Chief careers editor, Nature