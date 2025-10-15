My email to Henry Ford Chief Scientific Officer David Lanfear, MD, MS
Since their PR department is ghosting me (as expected), I just left email and voicemail messages for their CSO. Will he do the right thing? We are about to find out.
Dr. Lanfear,
I just left you a long voicemail.
It appears that someone has made a VERY serious mistake.
The KM curves in the Zervos study are extremely troubling. Surely, you must realize that.
They are consistent with the other 9 vax/unvaxxed studies in the peer-reviewed literature.
Professor Morris and Professor Scott have written articles claiming that the study is flawed, but their arguments simply do NOT hold up under any objective scrutiny by those who are familiar with such studies and with other data showing that no “detection bias” or “uneven follow-up” explain the results. These people ignore talking about Fig. 1 entirely.
If this is indeed shoddy research, it has completely fooled us.
It’s important to get the truth out about this study. This is a matter of extreme public interest.
Will anyone at HFHS consent to be interviewed on the study (including the “fact check” you published) by a former CBS News journalist (who has won 5 Emmy awards) who is familiar with retrospective observational studies?
If not, can you please explain why refusing an interview request is in the best interest of the public and resolving the ambiguity?
Thank you!
-steve
Will anyone at HFHS consent to be interviewed on the study by … [Sharyl Attkisson]?”
. . .
Not a chance. Sharyl is very knowledgeable on vaccines (see her 2024 book “Follow the Science: How Big Pharma Misleads, Obscures, and Prevails”). And there's NO chance HFS would consent to be interviewed by ICAN's attorney Aaron Siri! (however, Steve will interview him tommorow on his Rumble channel VSRF*1 (Vaccine Safety Research Foundation) Episode #199)
However, a couple weeks ago, two executives from HFH were interviewed by Detroit Free Press reporter Lauren Shamaus.*17 Dr. Adnan Munkarah (President of the Clinical Enterprise and Chief Physician Executive) and Christine Cole Johnson (Chair of Public Health Science).
On Monday, in response to the Sunday night premiere of the "An Inconvenient Study" documentary, the HFH PR folks put out a revised press release*29 adding “Myth #5”: the “film proved nothing except that we have rigorous scientific standards … We do not bend to pressure from those with special interests ...” [except for Big Pharma?] and referred readers to their 10/07 DFP interview “for more on our perspective.”
Munkarah's perspective was that HFH “buried” the study he claimed was "fatally flawed," just a “draft,” and “doesn't even qualify as a study.” Johnson called the “fatally flawed” study “among the "worst studies I've ever seen." She disparaged Dr. Zervos competence and failed to mention that she was co-author's Lamerato's boss “to whom Lamerato was required to send a copy before submission to a journal.”*12
What total and absolute BS! (as I've detailed in my previous pinned comments at https://kirschsubstack.com/p/my-email-to-henry-ford-media-relations)
So, I would love to see Steve, Sharyl, or Aaron interview (or even better, depose) these HFM executives. Unfortunately, I just don't see that ever happening.
REFERENCES:
*1: https://rumble.com/c/VaccineSafetyResearchFoundation?e9s=src_v1_clr
*12: Excerpts from Aaron Siri's book, pp. 242-243, “Vaccines, Amen” https://www.amazon.com/Vaccines-Amen-Religion-Aaron-Siri-ebook/dp/B0D486KY77?ref_=ast_author_mpb
*17: https://www.freep.com/story/news/health/2025/10/07/henry-ford-health-vaccine-study-informed-consent-action-network/86372042007/
*29: Revised 10/13/25 HFH “Fact-Check” (original published 9/26/25): https://www.henryford.com/news/2025/09/henry-ford-health-vaccine-study-fact-check I noticed their previous 10/26 press release has been removed; same except for adding Myth #5
the real question is: why am I the only journalist sending these emails??