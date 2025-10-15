Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Guy Montag, E-451
Will anyone at HFHS consent to be interviewed on the study by … [Sharyl Attkisson]?”

. . .

Not a chance. Sharyl is very knowledgeable on vaccines (see her 2024 book “Follow the Science: How Big Pharma Misleads, Obscures, and Prevails”). And there's NO chance HFS would consent to be interviewed by ICAN's attorney Aaron Siri! (however, Steve will interview him tommorow on his Rumble channel VSRF*1 (Vaccine Safety Research Foundation) Episode #199)

However, a couple weeks ago, two executives from HFH were interviewed by Detroit Free Press reporter Lauren Shamaus.*17 Dr. Adnan Munkarah (President of the Clinical Enterprise and Chief Physician Executive) and Christine Cole Johnson (Chair of Public Health Science).

On Monday, in response to the Sunday night premiere of the "An Inconvenient Study" documentary, the HFH PR folks put out a revised press release*29 adding “Myth #5”: the “film proved nothing except that we have rigorous scientific standards … We do not bend to pressure from those with special interests ...” [except for Big Pharma?] and referred readers to their 10/07 DFP interview “for more on our perspective.”

Munkarah's perspective was that HFH “buried” the study he claimed was "fatally flawed," just a “draft,” and “doesn't even qualify as a study.” Johnson called the “fatally flawed” study “among the "worst studies I've ever seen." She disparaged Dr. Zervos competence and failed to mention that she was co-author's Lamerato's boss “to whom Lamerato was required to send a copy before submission to a journal.”*12

What total and absolute BS! (as I've detailed in my previous pinned comments at https://kirschsubstack.com/p/my-email-to-henry-ford-media-relations)

So, I would love to see Steve, Sharyl, or Aaron interview (or even better, depose) these HFM executives. Unfortunately, I just don't see that ever happening.

REFERENCES:

*1: https://rumble.com/c/VaccineSafetyResearchFoundation?e9s=src_v1_clr

*12: Excerpts from Aaron Siri's book, pp. 242-243, “Vaccines, Amen” https://www.amazon.com/Vaccines-Amen-Religion-Aaron-Siri-ebook/dp/B0D486KY77?ref_=ast_author_mpb

*17: https://www.freep.com/story/news/health/2025/10/07/henry-ford-health-vaccine-study-informed-consent-action-network/86372042007/

*29: Revised 10/13/25 HFH “Fact-Check” (original published 9/26/25): https://www.henryford.com/news/2025/09/henry-ford-health-vaccine-study-fact-check I noticed their previous 10/26 press release has been removed; same except for adding Myth #5

Steve Kirsch's avatar
Steve Kirsch
6h

the real question is: why am I the only journalist sending these emails??

