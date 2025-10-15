Dr. Lanfear,

I just left you a long voicemail.

It appears that someone has made a VERY serious mistake.

The KM curves in the Zervos study are extremely troubling. Surely, you must realize that.

They are consistent with the other 9 vax/unvaxxed studies in the peer-reviewed literature.

Professor Morris and Professor Scott have written articles claiming that the study is flawed, but their arguments simply do NOT hold up under any objective scrutiny by those who are familiar with such studies and with other data showing that no “detection bias” or “uneven follow-up” explain the results. These people ignore talking about Fig. 1 entirely.

If this is indeed shoddy research, it has completely fooled us.

It’s important to get the truth out about this study. This is a matter of extreme public interest.

Will anyone at HFHS consent to be interviewed on the study (including the “fact check” you published) by a former CBS News journalist (who has won 5 Emmy awards) who is familiar with retrospective observational studies?

If not, can you please explain why refusing an interview request is in the best interest of the public and resolving the ambiguity?

Thank you!

-steve