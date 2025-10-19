Dr. Feigl-Ding,

Thanks for your message on X. Per your request, I’m reaching out via email.

You posted that the war on vaccines is here and you are “fighting back.”

https://x.com/stkirsch/status/1978596692485128273

This is awesome. The #1 problem is misinformation; I’m sure we both agree on that.

We just disagree on who is promoting it.

Can we have a public discussion on the best dataset for the COVID vaccine in earth: the Czech Republic record level data?

I’ve spent over a year analyzing it. I even created a new, highly acclaimed, method to analyze data that is confounded with HVE effects.

NINE different ways to look at this data and they all show net harm.

Did I get it wrong? If so, why won’t anyone tell me how I got it wrong?



This would go a LONG way to resolving the conflict between those who claim the COVID vaccines are safe vs. those who believe the COVID vaccines caused net harm.



NONE OF US WANT TO SPREAD MISINFORMATION, but NOBODY having differing views will tell us how we got it wrong.

My work is in full public view. https://github.com/skirsch/KCOR/



The KCOR results are devastating for those claiming the COVID shots saved lives. The protective effect was almost entirely caused by selection bias and non-proportional hazards. We can show this in the Czech data. And we can show massive mortality differences between cohorts, even with fixed cohorts and observing what happens after they rolled out the boosters (this longitudinal analysis is striking).



The data has been out for a year and NOBODY wants to look at it.



Can we talk about it?

Thanks.

Share