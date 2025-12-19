This is my Libre app showing my blood sugar. I used a little-known method to reduce my blood sugar by nearly 200 points in < 1 hour as you can see from the image. No pain. No exercise. No injections.

Executive summary

I’ve been a Type 2 diabetic for over 10 years. In that time, I’ve accumulated a vast amount of knowledge that you may find extremely helpful.

It may even save your life.

In this article, for my paid subscribers only, I will talk about:

My take on drugs like Ozempic, Trulicity, Wegovy, Mounjaro How I control my blood sugar for < $12/month. I can drop nearly 200 mg/dl in <60 minutes (see the image above). Most doctors are clueless that this is even possible. But I’ve been doing it for years now. Consistently. Works every time. No exercise. No pills. No injections. No safety risks. No pain. My favorite glucose meters (both CGM and finger stick). How to draw blood with absolutely ZERO pain (I’ve never met anyone who knows this secret). Fast vs. long-acting injectable insulins: Will long-acting insulin prevent you from losing fat? The new California insulin Sugar that tastes like sugar, cooks like sugar, but doesn’t raise your blood sugar (a new product just introduced)

